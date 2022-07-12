Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

June 27

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Restroom lacking hand soap.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection. Documentation shall be made available when requested.

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee meals and beverages in prep and storage areas. Corrective Action: Discontinue consuming food and use of unapproved beverage containers in food preparation or warewashing area. Designate a specific area for employee meals. Accumulation of food debris in kitchen hand sink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Documentation shall be made available when requested. Frozen meats being thawed on prep counter top. Kitchen employee lacking proper hair restraint. Ice scoop being stored on top of a nonsanitized ice machine when not in use.

June 28

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: No soap at warewashing handsink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Documentation shall be made available when requested. Ice scoop being stored in ice machine with handle in contact with ice. Store scoop handle up or on sanitized surface outside of machine in order to prevent possible contamination.

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready to eat products in walk in cooler. Place raw items on lowest possible level in order to prevent possible contamination. Corrected on site.

Noncritical violations: No certfied food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes and paper bags of food items being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraints.

June 30

Ember Mountain Coffee Co.

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is not posted in customer view.

Mr. Noodle

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No hand soap. No handwashing signage. No paper towels. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometers.

The Chef's Garage

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Ranch at 44 degrees in the prep tables and onions at 44 degrees in the prep table.

Noncritical violations: The refrigerator thermometer is not reading correctly and the drink refrigerator needs a thermometer if time temperature control for safety foods are stored in the refrigerator. Posted permit is expired.

The Meatin' Place BBQ

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer for the new refrigerator.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 28 -- Jamie's Concessions, 15611 Dodd Road, Garfield; S

June 29 -- Steak & Taters, 1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

July 1 -- The Smackin' Shack, 16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield