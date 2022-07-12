‘Badges’ took the trophy from ‘Boots’

There were 42 units of blood collected Thursday, July 7, in the second annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive hosted by the Community Blood Center, according to Andrea Johnson, blood drive consultant for northwest Arkansas.

This year, the Police Department won the competition. Last year, the Fire Department won.

Donors are asked to vote for either the fire or police department after they donate.

"This is a great way to give back to the NWA community," said Jared Powell, Pea Ridge Fire chief. "Thank you to all the donors who came out to support the Boots and Badges Blood Drive event."

"While the competition adds a little fun to the event, this blood drive is very important. Blood donated through the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks stays local. With blood donations down since the pandemic began, it's more important than ever to donate blood and keep the reserve stocked and keep northwest Arkansas prepared," said Lt. John Langham, Pea Ridge Police.

Johnson said CBC is the "sole provider of every drop of blood to all the hospitals in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas."

She said more than 200 units of blood need to be collected every day to meet the need of the hospitals.

"Summer is a critical time," she said because during the school year, blood is collected at high schools, so collections are less.

"We reached out to the smaller communities -- such as Pea Ridge -- and asked the fire and police departments to partner with us to do these Boots and Badges blood drives," Johnson said, explaining that it is helpful to donors to have a drive in the community closer to their homes. "It makes it more convenient for people to donate."

She said there is a critical need currently for O positive and A negative blood types.

Donors may donate every eight weeks, she said. Donors may check in online, answering questions, shortening their time in line to donate. Donors may go to www.cbco.org to find a location.