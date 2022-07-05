State grant sought for playground equipment

"Pea Ridge is growing."

With those words, Cassie Elliott, grant writer, introduced ...

"More recreational needs are out there for a growing city."

"It's a nice, little flat area," Elliott said. "There's not much there right now, but the city would like to do some improvements to it and as part of the grant process -- to obtain the same type of grant we did for the splash pad a lot of the public need to be notified and let us know what they think Pea Ridge needs... for recreation."

Some ideas -- farmers' market area, area to do family movie night, restroom facilities, trails, all-inclusive playground that's all ADA accessible.

"We would just love to hear from you tonight," Elliott said, explaining that the project is a 50/50 grant which means they will give Pea Ridge a $1 for every $1 Pea Ridge provides for a maximum of $250,000 -- a $500,000 project. She said donations also count in the match.

She said the grant is due in August and recipients usually know by December or January. She said the mayor would probably have to speak in October. The grant from the Arkansas Parks and Tourism is funded by the real estate transfer tax.

"Real estate has been good in the state the last year or so," Elliott said. "They have lots of money to give out."

"We thought it would be a good time to apply and see what we can get for Pea Ridge," Elliott said.

In response to a question from Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Elliott said the salaries of city employees and equipment used can count as "in kind" donations for the city's portion of the grant match.

"Does anybody have any comments?" the mayor asked.

City Council member Merrill White asked: "Does anybody have any idea of what this project will cost?"

"The $250,000 is just the max," Elliott said, adding that the project may have to be phases as only one portion of the project can be open at any one time so it may have to be done in phases. "There is a project it may have to be done at two separate grants at two separate times.... it is important we prioritize."

Nathan See, city Street Department superintendent, said the grant cost the city will apply for is for the all-inclusive playground. "That's a maximum of $175,000 to $200,000."

City attorney Shane Perry asked why the city doesn't apply for the entire maximum allowed.

"A lot of cities can't afford to put that much in at one time," Elliott said. "It's a monetary thing. You can apply for as much as you want."

She explained that a city may provide $50,000 in cash but also $50,000 in labor and may have additional donations from community members.

"It's definitely something they like to see because that means that the community supports the park," Elliott said.

At 7:02 p.m., the mayor closed the public hearing with no comments from the audience.

In other business, in the City Council meeting, the council:

• Approved Res. 481 authorizing the city to apply for the grant for the park;

• Approved Res. 482 expressing the willingness of the city to utilize federal aid transportation alternative program funds for a proposed Lee Town Road multi-use trail;

• Approved Res. 483 for a sidewalk on North Davis Street;

• Approved Res. 484 for sidewalk extension on McCulloch Street; and

• Approved the city advertising bids for Otter Creek Sewer Basin work.