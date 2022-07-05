Sheppard arrested

As a result of an investigation into a report of a suspicious person at the King Lane apartments about 2:36 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers of the Pea Ridge Police Department arrested Samuel Sheppard, 39, of Rogers.

According to Pea Ridge Police, it was reported that a blue pickup had been sitting in the apartment parking lot for over an hour and it appeared there was a male subject sleeping in the vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Sheppard, who was sleeping in the vehicle as reported.

Sheppard's behavior was suspicious when officers spoke to him, seeming confused and potentially under the influence of some intoxicant. Sheppard provided false identification to the officers and, after correctly identifying him by driver's license photograph, officers then discovered that Sheppard was wanted on numerous warrants out of several other agencies.

During Sheppard's arrest, officers noticed several items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm, suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia inside.

Sheppard was booked into the Benton County Jail on the warrants and in connection with new felony charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, and obstructing governmental operations.