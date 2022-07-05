Courtesy photograph Sarah Saragusa, right, was sworn into office as a Pea Ridge School Board member by Justice of the Peace Brian Armas Saturday, June 25. She said the County Clerk said it was acceptable to be sworn in before the election was certified as there are no outstanding ballots. Saragusa won the Zone 3 race in the run-off election Tuesday, June 21.

Print Headline: Saragusa sworn in

