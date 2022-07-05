Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 27

Thursday, July 6, 1972

Scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, the opening night of the 22nd annual Pea Ridge Community Fair, will be the pageant in which Miss Pea Ridge of 1972 and Mr. and Miss Tiny Tots will be selected. The pageant will be held on a platform at the downtown corner of the high school campus on which the fair is held.

Exhibits for judging in the fair competition will be in the Pea Ridge E.H. Club Building across Curtis Avenue from the fairgrounds, according to Mrs. Ralph Whitlock, chairman of the project.

The Pea Ridge Community Fair Parade will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8. The parade will former at the football field at noon.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 27

Wednesday, July 7, 1982

As the many local residents and their old friends from near and far left the Pea Ridge Community Fair last July, they departed saying, "See you at the Fair" -- meaning the one that started today. Today's activities included entertainment, the carnival, the queen contest and the tony tot contest.

When Cindy Mason, physical education teacher and girls' coach at pea Ridge High School, received word that her contract would not be renewed for next year, she requested a hearing before the board. The hearing was held Wednesday and was open. The board again refused to renew the contract.

Members of the Pea Ridge Park Commission discussed many things in their meeting Thursday night, but they always came back to the theme -- "What can we do to reduce vandalism, to preserve the park for its intended use?"

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 27

Thursday, July 9, 1992

Mayor Mary Rogers officially opened the 43rd annual Pea Ridge Community Fair Wednesday with the ringing of the old school bell at the fairgrounds on the high school campus. Beta Alpha Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sororities are once again sponsoring the fair in its entirety, as it has been doing for nearly 25 years as the chapter's main fundraiser of its several charities. Carnival rides and concessions are by Midwest Amusements of Joplin.

Pea Ridge Pharmacist Bob Harp will lead the 43rd annual Pea Ridge Fair parade Saturday as grand marshal. Harp, 45, was named grand marshal by members of Beta Alpha.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 27

Wednesday, July 3, 2002

The 52nd annual Pea Ridge Community Fair opens Wednesday, July 10, with the ringing of the old school bell by Girl Scout Cadette Troop 457. Miss Pea Ridge contestants are Amanda Smith, Lindsay Kelly, Amanda Rininger, Margaret Mahoney, Megan Blevins and Tiffany Ricketts.

David Miser, 43, a 1976 graduate of Pea Ridge High School, has not been hears from since April 8. Miser's parents John and Opal Miser of Pea Ridge, said David moved to Blaine, Wash., a year ago from Gruver, Texas.

Sean Benson's tall, lanky form with his unique bouncing gait have become a familiar part of Montgomery's grocery store in the past five years. Always ready to help, Benson knows where each item in the large store can be found.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 27

Wednesday, July 4, 2012

Fireworks will be lit as part of the scheduled display Wednesday, July 4, as part of the annual Pea Ridge Fair. Karen Kitterman, chairman of Beta Alpha, sponsor of the fair, said the mayor assured her the display was allowed since the Pea Ridge Fire Department will be in charge of detonating the fireworks.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree was selected first vice president of the Arkansas Municipal League during the 28th convention in Hot Springs. Crabtree will serve as president next year.

For the third time in the past six years, The TIMES of Northeast Benton County was awarded first place in general excellence in small weeklies in the state at the Arkansas Press Association convention.