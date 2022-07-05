Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, June 5

7:35 a.m. Police were dispatched to a threats/harassment call via texts.

Saturday, June 11

10:40 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Eagle Crest for a 911 hang-up call. It was learned the argument was verbal only and one of the persons was no longer on site. On Saturday, June 12, at 12:41 a.m., police made contact with the male involved and saw evidence of physical harm. As a result, police obtained an arrest warrant for third-degree domestic battering against a female suspect.

Monday, June 20

6:21 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Nemett Circle for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, it was discovered an employee for UPS said he felt threatened and "punched" a man. Police investigated the incident and sought advice from the prosecuting attorney who declined to file charges based on evidence available.

Tuesday, June 21

2:19 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Curtis Avenue and Lee Town Road for a reckless driver, and discovered the incident was at Curtis Avenue and Pickens Avenue. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Perry James Hatfield, 51, Bella Vista, in connection with DWI 2; driving on a suspended driver's license; careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to a chemical test; failure to present proof of insurance; inadequate insurance during an accident.

6:59 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Collins Drive in reference to a fraud case involving unemployment benefits.

7:52 p.m. Police received a message from an official with the Pea Ridge Little League involving a male defecating on the sidewalk about 6 a.m. June 20. The male was contacted and told not to do that again.

Friday, June 24

2:59 p.m. A business owner reported damage to a chain link fence surrounding the business on West Slack Street.

Tuesday, June 28

1:45 p.m. On the orders of Judge Bunch, police transported Geneva Joyce Nimeth, 54, Fayetteville, to the Benton County Jail for a one-day court commit.

4:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pickens Road for a verbal disturbance involving a male wanting a female to leave the residence. As a result of the investigation, police issued warrants to Meredith Cordoza, 30, Pea Ridge, and released her to her brother.