OPINION: Imagination Powers Marketing

Robert Rose once said, "Marketing is telling the world you are a rock star. Content marketing is showing the world you are one."

Too often, when we think of marketing our communities or businesses, we think in terms of how many sets of eyes we can reach. Certainly, reaching as many sets of eyes as possible is critical to our overall marketing success or mix, but if that is the extent and only focus of your marketing efforts, you are missing the boat entirely and will ultimately fail.

Humans have several senses that are overlooked when preparing a marketing or branding message. Yes, the eyes are an important one. But let's not ignore the senses of touch, smell, taste and hearing. Let's face it, many of those other senses are every bit as powerful as the eyes, if not more so. Think of the music you grew up with; think of the music that accompanies the Olympics, movies or TV shows. They conjure up powerful visuals in your mind.

When you walk into a restaurant, is it the words on the menu that capture your mind or is it the smell of fresh coffee, bread, seafood and steak that ultimately wins the day? When you walk into a potential new home, is it the address and look of the property? Or is it a combination of that along with the feelings of home, the smell of freshly baked cookies on the counter or the image of what it would be like living there that ultimately sells the property?

When enjoying music, is it the words of the song that first captures your attention? Or is it the beat and rhythm that suck you in? Is it the words on the window of a new car that capture you or is it the smell of the newness or the feel of the vehicle when you take a test drive?

But greater than all the above examples and the words or images the eyes behold is the unrecognized sense we often overlook, the sense of imagination. The best way to sell your ideas, your community and your business is through imagination marketing. What is imagination marketing? Very simply put, it is marketing in such a way the potential consumer or customers are imagining themselves in your product, your business or your community.

Some of the greatest marketing campaigns of all time revolve around this concept of imagination or content marketing. Whether you could be just like the Marlboro Man years ago, jump like Michael Jordan by buying his branded shoes, be an Indy driver by buying a certain car, lose weight with this or that product, experience the burger that makes your mouth water by looking at the commercial, hearing the Coke sizzle on the screen causing you to get up and buy a $6 cup of Coke, it all revolves around getting you to believe or vision yourself with the product gaining a particular strength or passion by simply purchasing the product.

What does this mean to a business or community today? Communities need to sell a vision and imagination. They need not only to sell their events and attractions but they also need to convince readers, viewers and listeners that they have to do more than just see it; they must experience it and imagine it. If you believe your town is musical, visitors must hear, see and experience music at every turn. If your

town promotes itself as a BBQ capital, then promote the imagination of BBQ on everyone's taste buds 24/7. If you believe your town is a renaissance town, then embrace it and become renaissance in nature. Whatever the hook, be a big hook capable of catching large fish, not a hook seeking minnows.

Marketing and branding are vastly different. While different, both are effectively an art based largely on localized intuition, coupled with good information and data. When it comes to marketing and branding your community or business, everyone will offer their two cents, but understand the true value of those two cents. Don't just tell the world who you are, show the world what you are. That is the essence of imagination and content marketing.

Let me close with the words of Albert Einstein. He once said, "Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere."

John Newby, of Pineville, Mo., is a nationally recognized publisher, community, business and media consultant and speaker. He authors "Building Main Street, not Wall Street," a column appearing in more than 50 communities. He is the founder of Truly-Local, dedicated to assisting communities create excitement, energy, and combining synergies with local media to become more vibrant and competitive. His email is [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.