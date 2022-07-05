OPINION: Blakelee Winn wins national track title; qualifies for world competition

Former Blackhawk track and field star Blakelee Winn just keeps elevating her game, taking the gold medal in the National USA 20u Track and Field Championships June 25 in Eugene, Ore., on the world famous University of Oregon track at Hayward Field.

Winn, who earlier earned her second All-American status at the NCAA Division II Track Championships in Michigan, a great outing on the Oregon track, winning first place in four of the seven events in the Heptathlon as he piled up 5,473 points to outdistance JaiCieonna Gero-Holt of Washington who was runner-up with 5,401 points. Winn won the 200-meter in 24.54, took the 100-meter hurdles in 14.30, out jumped the field in the long jump with an 18'10" effort while flinging the javelin 140 to top the field in that event.

The first event up was the 100-meter hurdles which Winn took. opening up a 23-point lead for first over Breanna Craig, 925-902. Next up was the high jump, an event that Winn finished fifth (5'0") with winning jumper Gero-Holt scoring enough to take the overall lead with 1,883 points. Craig also did well and got ahead of Winn 1,7,81-1661 in the overall standings.

The shot put came next with Winn taking second with a 40-foot throw to raise her score to 2,306 but she remained in third overall with Gero-Hold leading with 2,547. Craig stayed in second place with 2,346, a scant 40 points ahead of Winn. The next event, however, would get Winn on a roll that would carry her to the top of the victory stand.

The event was the 200 meters, with Winn blistering the track in 24.5 to score 929 points, sliding her past Craig 3,235-3,223 to put her in second at the end of the first day of competition. The 240 deficit she had following Gero-Holt had shrunk to just 136 points -- 3,371-3,235.

Winn won the long jump to start the second day, to widen her lead over third place Craig to 37 points. More importantly, she shrunk the lead held by Gero-Holt to under 100 points at 4,106-4,009. Winn's excellent heave in the javelin gave her 724 points to put her breathing down the neck of leader Gero-Holt with the former Blackhawk trailing by only 16 points, 4,749-4,733, a near dead heat. Third-place Craig was now over 200 points behind and out of contention.

It all came down to the 800, the toughest event at the end of a two-day competition. Winn ran a 2:26 to pick up 740 points, surpassing Gero-Holts 652 points she earned with a 2:33 clocking as Winn took the gold medal 5,473-5,401. Craig won the 800 and closed the gap some but not enough to change the standings.

The eight medalists at the meet that was organized and run by the United States Olympic Committee were:

1. Blakelee Winn, Pittsburg State 5,473;

2. JaiCeonna Gero-Holt, Washington 5.401;

3. Breanna Craig, unattached 5,388;

4. Ariel Pedigo, Oklahoma 4,804;

5. Abbey Elmore, Texas 4,772;

6. Hollan Powers, Arizona 4,772;

7. Raina Pietrzak, Texas 4.374; and

8. Jasmine Davis, Cerrito College 3,990.

Athletes had to meet qualification standards to be at the meet which was limited to track and field athletes under the age of 20. Athletes may represent colleges, track clubs or compete unattached.

Winners of the events were qualified to compete at the World 20u Track and Field Games in Cali, Columbia, but athletes had to have had their passports in order before the recent meet, and Winn's unexpected victory didn't allow the young track star to prepare same.

Winn's mother Renee Wright said: "I think her not being able to go to Columbia was a God thing. She needs some downtime. She's worked so very hard this past year and she needs time to enjoy her summer. She had a great freshman year -- she earned herself a full ride."

Winn competed at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., one of the most storied tracks in the whole world.

Built for world class competition with the most fan friendly stands anywhere on earth, the field has a 60-feet by 160-feet jumbotron they use to introduce the contestants. The facility was first built as a football/track complex in 1921, it eventually became a track only venue. Nearly every world class track athlete on the planet has competed on this track over the past several decades. The site of many NCAA national championships as well as the site for many Olympic trials and other types of national championships, anyone who has ever competed there appreciated the experience. An interesting side note is that Oregon track coach Bill Bowerman founded the Nike Shoe Company in Eugene in the '60s.

Before her gold medal performance on the West coast, Winn took third in the NCAA Division ll National Championships in Michigan in late May. Winn scored 5,403 to finish behind Cheyenne Williamson of Saginaw College who won with 5,757 with Nicole Warwick of Azusa Pacific taking second with 5,546. Winn ran a sizzling 200 meters in 24.14 in that meet as well as flipping the shot put 41'0". She also nearly broke 14 in the 100-meter hurdles with a 14.16 mark.

After amazing high school fans with her track and field exploits for four years, Winn has stepped up her game for the college level. The next three years should be interesting.

If Pea Ridge ever gets a Hall of Fame established like so many other high schools have done over the years, it's obvious who ought to be inducted someday.

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The TIMES. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The TIMES at [email protected]