Obituaries for the July 6, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Albert LeRoy Coots

Albert LeRoy Coots, 78, of Gravette, Ark., died June 19, 2022, in Bentonville. He was born July 29, 1943, in Topeka, Kan., to Johnie David Coots and Mattie Jane Jettson Coots.

He married Carolyn Sue Smith June 3, 1967, and then served in the United States Army in Vietnam. LeRoy was awarded many service related metals including, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Marksman (M-14), two oversees Bars, First Class Gunner, Air Medal and the Purple Heart.

He worked for Tyson Foods for 33 years and then Decake for 30 years. He was a caring and loving husband who enjoyed deer hunting with his nephews and spending time with his two great-great-nieces. He enjoyed talking with all his family and friends, had a good heart, always had a friendly smile and handshake and would lend a hand if someone needed help. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all the lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.

Survivors are his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Sue "Susie" Coots of the home and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Thelma Jean Hall

Thelma Jean Hall, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 2, 2022, in Rogers Health and Rehab in Rogers. She was born Feb. 25, 1938, in Sapulpa, Okla., to Frankie Anderson Smith and Bertha Holt Smith.

She married Lee Otis Hall, June 12, 1955. Thelma went back to school to earn her high school diploma and graduated with the class of 1967.

She was the city clerk for the City of Pea Ridge for 20 years.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge where she played piano for 50 years. She also played for many funerals and weddings. She worked at Vacation Bible for many years at the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Otis Hall; and one brother, Doyle Smith.

Survivors are two daughters, Rhonda Hall of Rogers and Cindy Roe (Jim) of Neosho, Mo.; two sisters, Patty Stertz of Bella Vista and Darlene Smith of Jenks, Okla.; five grandchildren, Wesley Gastineau (Kathy), Stephen Farmer, Jonathan Farmer, Jay Roe (Monika) and Rusty Roe (Ashley); a sister-in-law, Carol Smith of Great Bend, Kan.; and five great-grandchildren..

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, before the service.

Funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Online condolences maybe made to siscofuneralhome.net.

Steven Wayne Jennings

Steven Wayne Jennings, 61, of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died June 25, 2022, in his home. He was born March 4, 1961, in Rogers, Ark., to Geneva Rose Kirk-Nanson.

His grandparents were Pierce and Nina Kirk.

He was the greatest man this world has ever known. His career was spent in industrial maintenance and he couldn't find anything he couldn't fix at home or work.

He was a hard working man who always knew you knew you were loved, and you always knew where you stood with him. Steven was respected by many, and loved greatly by those who got the privilege to know him personally.

He is missed beyond measure. Papa, your girls will be alright.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Teresa Jennings.

Survivors are his daughter, Tiffanie Rose Trahan; son-in-law, Thomas Trahan; two granddaughters, Mia Rose Zapien-Trahan and Emily Rose Trahan; the love of his life, Lee Ann Yates; brother, Don Jennings; and cousin, Karen Gosney.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Service was at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Rambo Cemetery east of Rogers.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Charles 'Chuck' Lee Saunders

Charles "Chuck" Lee Saunders, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died in his home on June 30, 2022, surrounded by family. Chuck was born June 14, 1944, and adopted at an early age by William and Verna Saunders.

He grew up just outside of Detroit, Mich. When he was 17 years old, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged in 1965. During his youth, Chuck enjoyed many activities and excelled at boxing. As a Marine, he was an amateur Golden Glove boxer.

He was also an avid golfer. He was proud to have played Celebrity Golf with David Cassidy in Las Vegas. Softball was also a passion of his. He loved to play and he also coached a women's softball team in Idaho.

Throughout his professional career in sales, Chuck enjoyed meeting people from all over the world. When he worked at Fisher's Space Pens, he had the opportunity to meet NASA staff and Russian cosmonaut, Anatoly Solovyev.

Floating the Boise River with friends and family was a favorite pastime of Chuck's. We will honor his life and spread his ashes down the Boise River for his "one final float" in the summer of 2023 with all the friends and family who wish to join.

Survivors are three daughters. Deborah Lynn Zeledon, Jacqueline Diane Porter and Julina Marie Claus; his wife, Kathleen (Young) Saunders, whom he married Dec. 31, 1987; two stepsons, John William Young and Thadeus Steven Young; 19 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

No local services are scheduled.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Jennings



Saunders

