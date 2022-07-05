NWA outdoor briefs

Park, center host program

"Living Healthy in Nature" is a free presentation each Thursday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area hosted by the park and Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education. Thursday's session is on meditation and will begin at 10 a.m. at the visitor center. No registration is necessary.

The programs are designed to connect older adults with nature and promote a healthy, active lifestyle, said Jay Schneider, assistant superintendent. For details call the park visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Field trip visits prairie

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip Saturday at Chesney Prairie near Siloam Springs. Meet at the entrance off Bill Young Road at 7:30 a.m.

See the midsummer flora of the tallgrass prairie, including blazing stars, ashy sunflowers, rattlesnake masters and various milkweeds. Open country birds such goldfinches and dickcissels may be seen along with various insects.

The trip will be on a mowed trail. Wear boots, hat, long-sleeve shirt and bring water. For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Walk explores Fayetteville

Ozark Hill Hikers invite all walkers to join a walk Saturday in Fayetteville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Walgreens, 524 S. School Ave

The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where participants will choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer route. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Run covers bike trails

Paradise Found 5-kilometer trail run is set for 7 a.m. Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Entry fee is $35. All runners receive a Paradise Found finisher medal and souvenir shirt. The run begins and ends at The Homestead near Airship Coffee. There is no cut-off time so runners and walkers of all abilities can participate. The event helps fund programs of the Peel Compton Foundation.

Visit peelcompton.org/events/paradise-found-5k/ to register or for more information.

College presents Buffalo film

The documentary film "First River" about the effort to protect the Buffalo National River from dams will be shown at 6 p.m. July 26 at the south campus of North Arkansas Community College, 1515 Pioneer Drive in Harrison. The showing is in room M143. Buffalo River Partners is hosting the event. The 53-minute film is a production of the Ozark Society.

Archery Leagues forming

The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville will begin fall archery leagues starting Aug. 12. Shooting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 2. Cost for the season is $50 for range members and $150 for nonmembers.

Visit thequiver archery.com to register or for more information.



