NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Most fish species are migrating toward cool, deeper water.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting 15 to 25 feet deep on plastic worms around brush, rock and points. A finesse worm on a drop-shot rig is good to use. Jig and pigs may also work for deep bass. They can be caught with top-water lures from first light to sunrise.

Crappie are 20 feet deep. Trolling crank baits is the best way to catch them. Try for striped bass from Rocky Branch park to Beaver Dam with brood minnows, jigging spoons or flutter spoons. Locate schools of shad with a depth finder and stripers may be close by.

For walleye, troll nightcrawler rigs 15 to 30 feet deep along gravel points in the Prairie Creek and Rocky Branch areas. White bass can be caught at night around bridge pilings. Use green fishing lights and lower a minnow or jig when bait fish start to school around the beam of light.

Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s, but varies widely around the lake.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good bluegill fishing with worms or crickets. Catfish are biting well on limb lines, trot lines or jug lines paired with a variety of catfish baits.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, reports trout fishing is good on a prepared trout bait such as Pautzke Fire Bait. Use bait early, then try small spoons in bright sunshine. Deep pools are the best spots to fish. The area above Spider Creek has been fishing well.

Walleye and white bass can be caught in the Holiday Island area. Jig minnows along points and humps.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said the best way to catch crappie is with a spider rig. Bait each hook with a minnow and fish eight to 12 feet deep over deeper water. Bluegill fishing is good in the coves. Crickets are the best bait. Try for black bass with plastic worms rigged wacky style.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said catfish are prowling the shallows and biting stink bait or nightcrawlers. Black bass are biting fair early on top-water lures, chatter baits or plastic worms worked close to grass beds. Bluegill fishing is good with worms on all areas of the lake.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill are biting well on worms at all Bella Vista lakes. Catfish are taking all kinds of catfish bait, such as liver or stink bait. Try for black bass early with top-water lures. Crappie are 15 to 18 feet deep and biting minnows or jigs.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Anglers report success using the new, soft-plastic bluegill-imitating lures now on the market. Top-water lures may work early, late and on cloudy days.

Siloam Springs,

Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass early with top-water lures and crank baits later in the day.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass fishing is good with tube baits, 4-inch plastic lizards or other creature baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good black bass fishing at Grand Lake with buzz baits, crank baits or plastic worms worked around brush and docks. Blue catfish are biting fair on cut bait or shad.

Lake Eucha is good for largemouth bass on top-water lures, crank baits and jerk baits worked around docks, points and rocks. Crappie are biting fair on jigs around brush. Catfish are biting fair on liver or stink bait or hot dog chunks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass can be caught early with top-water lures in shallow water. Use a jig and pig eight to 12 feet deep on cloudy days or 15 to 20 feet on sunny days. Try a swim bait to catch suspended bass. Flat gravel banks are good places to fish.

A drop-shot rig or jigging spoon may work 25 feet deep over deeper water. Fishing above the tops of trees is a good tactic.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



