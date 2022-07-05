Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis served by helping sell GY6 shirts Saturday morning before serving at the Tiny Tot pageants. Miss Mathis was crowned Friday evening and began serving the community the next day.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Mathis works with GY6by Annette Beard | July 5, 2022 at 8:57 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Jr. Miss Pea Ride Kayleigh Mathis served by helping sell GY6 shirts Saturday morning before serving at the Tiny Tot pageants. Miss Mathis was crowned Friday evening and began serving the community the next day.
Print Headline: Mathis works with GY6
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT