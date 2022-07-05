Courtesy photograph Jr. Miss Pea Ride Kayleigh Mathis served by helping sell GY6 shirts Saturday morning before serving at the Tiny Tot pageants. Miss Mathis was crowned Friday evening and began serving the community the next day.

Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis served by helping sell GY6 shirts Saturday morning before serving at the Tiny Tot pageants. Miss Mathis was crowned Friday evening and began serving the community the next day.

Print Headline: Mathis works with GY6

