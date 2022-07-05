Harrison is new with library

Hello, City of Pea Ridge!

My name is Allison Harrison, and I am the new social media and programs coordinator for the Pea Ridge Community Library. I want to start this article by expressing how excited I am to work with the Pea Ridge community.

In order for the community to get to know me better, I'd like to introduce myself.

I am originally from Van Buren, which is a city about an hour south of Pea Ridge. I attended the public schools there and later went on to graduate from the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith with an English education degree. From there, I went on to obtain my master's in Library Science from the University of North Texas, while also working in a small public library.

A few of my favorite hobbies include reading, playing with my cats, LARPing and painting.

I'm excited to get to know the Pea Ridge community! My goal in this position is to provide a variety of fun and new activities at the library!

•••

Editor's note: Allison Harison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.