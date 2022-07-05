Dr. Keturah joins clinic

"I've always loved animals!"

Smiling broadly, Dr. Keturah Ollie-Hayes said her love of animals and her love of science combined in her choice of career.

"We're super excited to have her here," Dr. Karen Sherman, clinic owner, said. "She brings a lot of fresh knowledge and passion for the veterinary community."

Dr. Sherman founded Oak View Animal Clinic in 1992 and opened at the current location in 1994.

Dr. Robert Holmes joined the clinic in 2019.

Dr. Keturah (as she prefers to be called) was born and raised in Tchula, Miss.

She said she always took care of stray animals she found around her house and had a variety of unusual pets including parakeets, a dwarf hamster, ghost shrimp, tadpoles.

"I was always bringing stuff in to the house," she said.

An only child, Dr. Keturah admits she did not anticipate moving so far from home but after meeting Dr. Sherman and Dr. Holmes and experiencing the community at the clinic, she knew she'd found the right fit.

"I hope to add new knowledge -- the things that I have interest in they may not. I want to expand and offer to clients and patients and continue the great care they've already been providing," she said.

She said she likes that the clinic still offers care to large animals, adding that many veterinary practices are going to small animal care only.

She said she likes dogs and cats equally. Her favorite dogs are Chihuahuas.

"I like their personalities. They're the cats of the dog world," she laughed.

She recognizes that her care is to both the animals and their people.

"I don't want to seem out of reach. I'm here to care for their animals, to provide services -- the best care for their animals."

She volunteered at an adoption center and did research at Purdue animal behavior center. She said she's studied separation anxiety.

"It's actually a sector of veterinary medicine and one of the things I hope to expand here. It's an underutilized part of veterinary medicine," she said.

Dr. Keturah said she's seen a lot of separation anxiety in animals that had become accustomed to having their people at home during the covid pandemic.

She explained that sometimes when people leave the house and return to find items damaged, broken, destroyed, it's not always a case of the pet being disobedient, but about anxiety. She said behavior because of anxiety is one of the biggest reasons animals are taken to shelters.

She said there are a variety of treatments including medications and therapies available. She said providing a safe space is helpful.

"Now that people are going back to work, that's a break in the routine. I've seen an influx of cases," she said, explaining that cats also suffer from anxiety from triggers that people may not understand or realize. "They're more sensitive."

She obtained a bachelor's degree in biology from Tougaloo College in 2018 before going on to earn her doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Mississippi State University in 2022. Her interests include surgery, behavior and gastrointestinal diseases.

When not at the clinic, Dr. Keturah enjoys reading, crafting and going to museums. She said she's eager to experience all that beautiful northwest Arkansas has to offer with her two dogs, Action and Prada.