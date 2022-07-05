Construction workers built curbs along the south side of Patton Street just west of North Curtis Avenue as part of the project of widening the street and adding sidewalks.
Curb appeal installedby Annette Beard | July 5, 2022 at 9:01 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Construction workers built curbs along the south side of Patton Street just west of North Curtis Avenue as part of the project of widening the street and adding sidewalks.
Print Headline: Curb appeal installed
