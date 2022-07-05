Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Daniel Albarran-Perrea, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Shaun L. Beisley, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Laura Lee Bland, 46, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Kirsten Rose Blau, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Glen Jace Brown, 22, speeding, guilty
Jake Landry Bryant, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Zachary Ryan Burns, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Renessa D Bush, 39, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Brooke Nicole Dean, 28, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty
Donald W. Denney, 33, obstructing government operations, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Dustin W. Foster, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Joshua Lee Gough, 33, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Cody Alvin J. Harris, 26, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Jessica Herrera, 40, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Lloyd Hignite, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Kennith Paul Holly, 43, theft of property, guilty
Billy R Hooten, 36, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
David E. Johnson, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Bilita Kimel, 27, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Robert King, 58, violation of a no contact order, guilty
Donald A. Lewis, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tiffany R. Lewis, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Timothy Lewis, 44, passing of open container in vehicle, guilty
Thomas J. McClain, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
William Gilbert Morgan, 43, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Sarah Crystal Moseley, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Nathan J Nunley, 39, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, bond forfeit
Brandon Edward Parlett, 19, speeding, bond forfeit
Julie A Peters, 54, driving while intoxicated, guilty
Ashlee R. Pudas, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; obstructing government operations, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Bethanie Erin Rhodes, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Tiffany D Summers, 40, endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, not guilty; public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, not guilty
Grant Christopher Thomas, 25, failure to appear, nol prossed
Jorge Camilo Tobar, 21, speeding, guilty; reckless driving, guilty
Christina S. Wallace, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Jeffery R. Watkins, 36, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Charlotte Ann Wheeler, 58, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Deke A. White, 44, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety educational program, not guilty