Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Daniel Albarran-Perrea, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Shaun L. Beisley, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Laura Lee Bland, 46, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Kirsten Rose Blau, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Glen Jace Brown, 22, speeding, guilty

Jake Landry Bryant, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Zachary Ryan Burns, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Renessa D Bush, 39, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Brooke Nicole Dean, 28, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty

Donald W. Denney, 33, obstructing government operations, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Dustin W. Foster, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joshua Lee Gough, 33, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Cody Alvin J. Harris, 26, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Jessica Herrera, 40, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Lloyd Hignite, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Kennith Paul Holly, 43, theft of property, guilty

Billy R Hooten, 36, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

David E. Johnson, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Bilita Kimel, 27, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Robert King, 58, violation of a no contact order, guilty

Donald A. Lewis, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tiffany R. Lewis, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Timothy Lewis, 44, passing of open container in vehicle, guilty

Thomas J. McClain, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

William Gilbert Morgan, 43, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Sarah Crystal Moseley, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Nathan J Nunley, 39, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, bond forfeit

Brandon Edward Parlett, 19, speeding, bond forfeit

Julie A Peters, 54, driving while intoxicated, guilty

Ashlee R. Pudas, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; obstructing government operations, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Bethanie Erin Rhodes, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Tiffany D Summers, 40, endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, not guilty; public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, not guilty

Grant Christopher Thomas, 25, failure to appear, nol prossed

Jorge Camilo Tobar, 21, speeding, guilty; reckless driving, guilty

Christina S. Wallace, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Jeffery R. Watkins, 36, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Charlotte Ann Wheeler, 58, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Deke A. White, 44, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety educational program, not guilty