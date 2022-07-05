Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 6

8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

11 a.m. Pirate Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, July 7

2-3:30 p.m. Ocean Slime, ages 8 and up, Pea Ride Community Library

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. PRHS All-Class Reunion, Jr. High School, 781 W. Pickens Rd.

5-9 p.m. Second Saturday, local vendors, shopping, live music by The Swade Diablos; bring chairs or blankets. Music begins at 7 p.m. 200 Townsend Way.

Monday, July 11

3:30-5:45 p.m. Quilling with friends, ages 12-18, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, July 12

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, July 13

8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

11 a.m. Cryptid Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge