Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 6
8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals
11 a.m. Pirate Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library
11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Thursday, July 7
2-3:30 p.m. Ocean Slime, ages 8 and up, Pea Ride Community Library
Friday, July 8
Saturday, July 9
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. PRHS All-Class Reunion, Jr. High School, 781 W. Pickens Rd.
5-9 p.m. Second Saturday, local vendors, shopping, live music by The Swade Diablos; bring chairs or blankets. Music begins at 7 p.m. 200 Townsend Way.
Monday, July 11
3:30-5:45 p.m. Quilling with friends, ages 12-18, Pea Ridge Community Library
Tuesday, July 12
9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Wednesday, July 13
8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals
11 a.m. Cryptid Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library
11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge