College Honors

Southern Arkansas

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 410 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester and have been named to its President's List. Among them are:

Heather Cato, a sophomore from Pea Ridge. She has not declared a major.

With more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU is located in Magnolia.

SAU Tech

SAU Tech in East Camden celebrated its graduates with its annual commencement ceremonies on May 7, 2022. The college awarded 774 credentials to students from Arkansas, Louisana, Texas, Mississippi, and other states, including:

Cherokee Harlin, Pea Ridge, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Jacob Kolasch, Pea Ridge, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Ethan Price, Pea Ridge, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

SAU Tech is a two-year public college that is part of the Southern Arkansas University System.