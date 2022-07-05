Bomb threat investigated

Pea Ridge Police and Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded to O'Reilly's Auto Parts Store on North Curtis Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3, in response to a bomb threat.

According to police, a bomb threat was received by a store employee via phone. The business was evacuated.

Officers searched the premises and surrounding areas, but found nothing suspicious. The business resumed normal operation after about an hour.

The incident was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division for continued investigation.