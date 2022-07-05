Blueberry Coffee Cake

(aka Blueberry Boy Bait)

Recipe from Granny, (aka Barbara Engle)

This tender blueberry coffee cake topped with a crunchy cinnamon streusel is cleverly named for its habit-forming effect on boys.

Servings: 12 to 16

Ingredients

• For the streusel topping

6 Tbsp. packed light brown sugar

1/2 c. all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cold, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

• For the cake

2 c. all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 stick (1/2 c. ) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 c. granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1-1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. packed lemon zest, from 1 lemon

1/2 c. milk

2 c. fresh blueberries (frozen may be used but do not defrost)

Instructions

Make the streusel topping:

Combine the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl. Mix until no lumps of brown sugar remain. Rub in the butter until it reaches a crumbly state. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Preheat the oven to 375°F and set an oven rack in the middle position. Grease a 9-inch square pan with butter or nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and granulated sugar until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl and beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla extract and lemon zest.

Gradually add the flour mixture, alternating with the milk, beating on low speed to combine. Add the berries to the batter and fold gently with a spatula until evenly distributed. Do not over-mix.

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and spread evenly. Sprinkle the streusel topping evenly over the batter. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until golden brown around the edges and a cake tester comes out clean. Let cool in the pan on a rack for about 20 minutes.

