Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

June 23

Pea Ridge Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No test strips available. Posted permit expired.

Sonic Drive In

201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee handled ready-to-eat breakfast burrito with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: None