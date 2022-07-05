Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
June 23
Pea Ridge Cafe
467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.
Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No test strips available. Posted permit expired.
Sonic Drive In
201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Employee handled ready-to-eat breakfast burrito with bare hands.
Noncritical violations: None