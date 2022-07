Benton County Jail

Tuesday, June 28

9:17 a.m. Melissa Mobley, 35, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

2:13 p.m. Geneva Nimeth, 54, Huntsville, Ark., by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court

Wednesday, June 29

2:29 p.m. Ryan Scott Jackson, 33, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court; contempt of court; criminal contempt

Thursday, June 30

12:09 p.m. Pamela Clayton, 41, Pryor, Okla., by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Saturday, July 2

5:41 p.m. Samuel Sheppard, 39, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; failure to appear; obstruction governmental operations; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of firearm by certain persons; possession drug paraphernalia PDP; possession drug paraphernalia PDP; possession controlled substance Sch. VI; possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; failure to appear; contempt; contempt