School covid numbers up slightly

Covid numbers at Pea Ridge schools rose slightly on Monday.

School officials said there has been a general decline in the numbers overall.

"Our numbers have slowly declined over the last little bit," assistant school superintendent Kevin Ramey said. He said information from the Centers for Disease Control indicate that the new variant is more easily transmissible and, often, when one family member gets ill, it spreads throughout the household.

"It's not uncommon for it to spread through household," he said, adding that families can use the same hygiene protocol in the home as are recommended in public -- wearing masks, socially distancing, washing regularly.

"We'd like to have the numbers at zero, but they're not there yet," he said. "We usually see an increase after the weekends and then it tapers off during the week."

"It can consume you," Ramey said. "We'd like to be in the business of educating kids."

The current numbers are evenly spread among the five campuses, Ramey said. Previously, the numbers were higher at the junior and senior high schools where the students "are so much more active -- jobs, cars," Ramey said.

The numbers Monday, as recorded at 7:43 a.m., revealed 11 positive cases, 21 school-related quarantines and 34 non-school related quarantines for students. By noon, 20 students had been sent home for close contact quarantine, according to Ramey.

Numbers by noon revealed 13 positive cases and 40 school-related and non-school related quarantines, Ramey said.

The rules dictate that school officials go back 48 hours from first symptom for tracing close contact, he said. So a student who tested positive or showed symptoms on Friday would be traced from the preceding Wednesday.

Ramey said information is received from the Department of Health as well as from parents of students.