Rezone and plats on tap

One rezone request will be presented in a public hearing at the beginning of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Tuesday, Feb. 1.

David Welch is requesting that 1.73 acres at 1515 It'll Do Road be rezoned from residential (R1) to commercial (C1), according to the Planning Commission agenda. That item will be considered under new business.

During the public hearing, anyone from the public may speak on the issue.

Other items on the agenda, include a lot split off Reed Loop in Sugar Creek Development by Levi Staten; preliminary plats for Saratoga on Hazelton Road by Winter Park Partners and for Bluegrass Downs on West Pickens Road for Willow Run partners; and two final plats -- one for Elkhorn Ridge Phase V by MP Development and Sugar Creek Estates Peck Road by Homes by Roth.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the court room at City Hall and is open to the public.