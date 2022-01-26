Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 4

Thursday, Jan. 27, 1972

A Confederate unit, the Second Arkansas Mounted Rifles, Company 'D,' is being organized at Pea Ride. Jan. 16, 1972, marked the first meeting of the Second Arkansas Mounted Rifles, Co. D. The meeting was held at the Pea Ridge National Military Park to form a reactivated Civil War skirmish unit.

Streets in Pea Ridge whose residents want improvements, ranging from base coats of gravel to blacktopping have probably been the subject of more requests to the City Council during the year just ended than any other single subject.

Some local high school students may get to help elect a member of their School Board on March 14 as 18-year-olds are now eligible to register to vote in all elections.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 1982

The law suit filed April 27, 1981, by John Demaree against the city of Pea Ridge, city marshall Loyd Pifer and members of the City Council has been dismissed by U.S. District Judge H. Franklin Waters.

Three candidates have filed for the open position on the Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education. L. C. Barnett, Gateway, president of the board, is the incumbent and has not filed for re-election. Candidates are Andy Buck, Fayrene Light and Bob White.

The Pea Ridge School Board met Monday and granted a waiver of graduation requirements to one student, delayed decision on purchase of spring-loaded basketball goals, elected to buy a new heater and gave permission for graduating senior football players to buy their jerseys.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 4

Thursday, Jan. 30, 1992

Candidates seeking their party's nomination for national, state and county constitutional offices will have to weeks in March to file qualifying papers, said Benton County Clerk Mary Slinkard.

The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce will hold the first of a series of after-hours open houses designed to allow chamber members and guests to get to know one another better, said chamber president Richard Kimberlin.

If you have noticed some activity around the old Woodstock building in Garfield recently, it's not your imagination. The building, which had been vacant and unproductive for a year and a half, is now the home of Lion Pride Industries Inc, which will eventually employ 70 or more persons.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2002

It's a Thursday night in January; the weatherman is predicting snow; and the regulars gather in the cold at 5:30 p.m. for the outside portion of Derry and Sharon Camp's consignment auction. As soon as everything outside is sold, they move to the warmth of the auction barn, warmed by two wood-burning stoves.

Justine McDuffie, Pea Ridge Middle School fifth-grade social studies teacher, resigned her position effective Jan. 16. The School Board Monday and accepted her resignation. Her letter cited health reasons as the cause of her leaving. McDuffie, 32, was arrested in Fayetteville as a result of a traffic stop and charged in connection with possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Water Department issues dominated the City Council meeting The council passed six ordinances which had been introduced at last months' meeting.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan.25, 2012

Ken Hayes, president of the Pea Ridge Lions Club and superintendent of Pea Ridge Water Utilities, is passionate about helping children seen more clearly. He, and members of the club, organized a vision screening for pre-scool age children in Pea Ridge.

Art students from Pea Ridge High School visited Crystal Bridges Museum of Art accompanied by art teachers Joe Stewart and Anya Bruhin.

Nearly 200 students filed in the doors of Pea Ridge High School Saturday to attend the AP Test Prep. They were assisted by PRHS students Haley Edwars, Kyle Ryan, Jack Rappa and Daira Wright, who helped them find the rooms.