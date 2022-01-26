Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Jan. 31
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, broccoli with ranch, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 option: BBQ rib patty
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country friend steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 option: Pork cutlet
Thursday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Beef and cheese nachos, garden salad, corn on cob, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Feb. 4
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, variety of fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 option: Spicy chicken
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Adults — $3.75