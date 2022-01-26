OPINION: Perspective affects our beliefs, isn't 'everything'

It's amazing the difference one's perspective makes.

This past weekend, when the temperatures were in the 30s and 40s and the sun was brilliantly shining, it didn't feel cold. In fact, it was pleasant and sitting outside in the sunshine was appealing.

Just a month or so ago, temperatures that low would have felt terribly cold. But, a few days with temperatures in the single digits can certainly provide a different perspective on what "cold" is! So, if for no other reason, that 10 degrees has made 35 degrees feel pleasant.

Life is like that.

Although some people say "perspective is everything," we realize it isn't, but it does affect our reasoning and beliefs.

A person can watch an incident and truly their perspective is reality, when it only reveals a small portion of the bigger picture.

When someone is in pain at a medical clinic, a nurse usually asks the patient to categorize the pain level from 1 to 10. Well, for a small child, whose worst pain is a skinned knee, a cut may be a 9 or a 10.

For a woman who has endured childbirth, for someone who has been severely injured in an accident or a fire, for a soldier who has been critically injured, a 10 has an entirely different meaning. Their past experiences have informed their perspectives.

To a young child, waiting until their birthday or Christmas for a much wanted item can seem like an eternity.

To a great-grandparent rejoicing over the birth of their newest great-grandchild, a decade can seem like a day.

That's one reason grandparenting is so very different from parenting, grandparents have a much wider experience and broader perspective. They know the things that parents view as big deals really aren't all that important. They are better able to distinguish between appropriate childishness and subtle rebellion.

Many years ago, one of my children had pneumonia. She was 4 years old and when in the hospital, a pulmonology therapist came in and spent several minutes "beating" on her back. To anyone passing by, it would appear cruel. She was screaming. But, he was breaking up the congestion to aid in the healing.

Scripture addresses perspective in many ways. But one, that we may take note of is when Jesus rebuked the apparently righteous religious leaders of the day.

"Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs, which outwardly appear beautiful, but within are full of dead people's bones and all uncleanness. In the same way, on the outside you appear to be righteous, but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness." Matthew 23:27-28 English Standard Version.

Not everything is as it seems.

The old adage to not judge a book by its cover has merit.

It takes determination, wisdom, discernment and practice, but we would each be wise to try to see more clearly, to view people and situations more kindly and to withhold judgment.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, nine grandsons and three granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]