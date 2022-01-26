OPINION: NFL playoffs get to Final Four

There were four games in the divisional playoffs and the first three were rather like reruns, being that the first game between San Francisco and Green Bay was decided 13-10 by a field goal as the clock expired.

Likewise, the other NFC playoff game saw Los Angeles get past defending NFL champion Tampa Bay 30-27 -- on a field goal as time expired. The first AFC game treated fans to a 19-16 victory by Cincinnati over Tennessee by a 19-16 score which was decided by a field goal as time expired.

In the Tampa game, the defending champs were down 27-6 in the third quarter, but with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady behind center, the team was never out of it, climbing back to tie the score at 27-27 with 40 seconds left. However, that was just enough time for the Bengals to get down the field and make the score to win the game.

All three games saw the favored home team lose by 3 on a last second field goal. Right this moment as I am writing this, the favored Kansas City team is 3 points down 29-26 with two minutes left playing Buffalo. Whoops-- one minute left and the Chiefs were back on top 33-29 after a long scoring play facing a third and 10 deep in their own territory.

Double Whoops -- a little change in the scenario. The Bills scored in about 25 seconds to get ahead of the Chiefs 36-33 with around 30 seconds left. The Chiefs drove the field, kicked a field goal as time expired, like all the other games, but the score tied the game. Into overtime we went.

The Chiefs got the ball first in overtime, drove the field, scored a touchdown and, with the sudden death rules, game over. The Chiefs did score in the game's last seconds, like the other games but not a field goal. They are also the only favored team to survive the weekend.

Weird weekend.

Basketball power shifts to the West in the 4A-1

When the Arkansas Activities Association decided to add an extra team to the 4A-1 District, it led to the 4A-1 splitting into East and West Divisions, with four teams in the East, with the other five in the West.

There are six districts in the 4A classification which used to divide the 48 teams assigned to the class into equal conferences. This go 'round, there are two districts with nine teams, two districts with eight teams, and two districts with seven teams. I have long felt that the AAA ought to divide the 4A class into eight districts with six teams in each conference. That would make the playoffs the same for everyone involved, taking out bye games.

Back to my heading, it seems this year that the girls East champion may well be a team with a losing record. Currently, the division leader is Harrison with 4-2 mark but with a 7-9 overall mark. The girls from the East have a composite record of 6-17 in conference games with the West having a 19-11 mark overall.

The boys East overall is 9-11, with the West above water at 16-14.

The best two girls teams in the 4A-1 appear to be Gentry and Farmington. Farmington is the state's top-ranked girls team in 4A at 20-1 though Gentry is undefeated at 19-0. Since the two teams were scheduled to battle it out Tuesday, there will be an unquestioned No. 1 as of today.

Farmington's boys are cruising well ahead of its division with a 6-0 conference mark, 19-1 overall. The second best team is Gravette at 3-3 in the West with only Berryville having a winning league mark in the West at 4-1.

While Farmington played Gravette Tuesday night, Gravette was visiting Berryville, Huntsville was hosting Harrison, and Shiloh took the trip across Washington County to take on Prairie Grove. In a nine-team league slate of Tuesday/Friday games, one team sits out and Tuesday night was the Hawks' turn to do so.

They will play again this Friday at home.

The current conference standings are:

Girls

4A-West Division

1. Farmington^6-0

2. Gentry^5-0

3. Pea Ridge^4-3

4. Gravette^3-3

5. Prairie Grove^1-5

4A-1 East Division

1. Harrison^4-2

2. Huntsville^2-5

3. Berryville^0-5

4. Shiloh^0-5

Boys

4A-1 West Division

1. Farmington^6-0

2. Prairie Grove^3-3

3. Gravette^3-3

4. Gentry^2-4

5. Pea Ridge^2-5

4A-1 East Division

1. Berryville^4-1

2. Harrison^2-3

3. Huntsville^2-3

4. Shiloh^1-4

4A-1 Overall record

Girls

1. Gentry^19-0

2. Farmington^20-1

3. Pea Ridge^13-9

4. Gravette^12-9

5. Prairie Grove^9-7

6. Shiloh^9-10

7. Harrison^7-9

8. Huntsville^7-10

9. Berryville^5-8

Boys

1. Farmington^19-1

2. Berryville^16-4

3. Gravette^13-8

4. Gentry^12-8

5. Harrison^9-9

6. Huntsville^7-5

7. Prairie Grove^7-10

8. Pea Ridge^8-14

9. Shiloh^4-13

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]