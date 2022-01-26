Obituaries for the Jan. 26, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Lee Otis Hall

Lee Otis Hall, 84, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 20, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born May 2, 1937, in Pea Ridge, to John Otis Hall and Ruth Hazel Messer Hall.

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1955, then married Thelma Jean Smith June 12 of the same year. He hauled milk for Kraft for many years and was very proud of his time as a school bus driver for the Pea Ridge School District. He was a cattle farmer, served on the Pea Ridge School Board and the Pea Ridge City Council.

He enjoyed playing golf and above all loved his grandchildren and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Carol Hall, Judy Lossing, Ivan Hall and Oleta Goodnight.

Survivors are his wife, Thelma Hall of the home; two daughters, Rhonda Hall of Rogers, and Cindy Roe and husband Jim of Neosho, Mo.; five grandchildren, Wesley Gastineau (Kathy), Stephen Farmer, Jonathan Farmer, Jay Roe (Monika), Rusty Roe (Ashley); and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in the funeral home.

A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Susan Faye Harris

Susan Faye Harris, 72, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 19, 2022, in Rogers. She was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Springdale, to Ishmael Ambrose Jones and Daisy Inell Main Jones.

She worked at Daisy Manufacturing in Rogers for 36 years. She loved to read, watch NASCAR and her dog "Brandi." She lived to take care of her parents and her family.

She was a member of the Westside Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Harris; and a brother, Johnny Jones.

Survivors are her children, Rick David and wife Malissa of Pea Ridge, Cindy Landis and husband Carl of Pea Ridge, Martin Lawrence and wife Kristy of Gentry and Stefanie Jackson and husband Donnel of Pea Ridge; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Graveside service was at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

Eldon Dale Long

Eldon Dale Long, 67, of Gentry died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Siloam Springs Hospital. He was born Jan. 8, 1955, in Siloam Springs, to Rosalie Jeffers and Harry Eldon Long.

He enjoyed going jeeping, camping, four wheeling and looking for Bigfoot. His YouTube channel "Riding Shotgun with Big E" was a ministry he recently created to encourage others and spread the good news of Jesus Christ. He was a lifetime resident of northwest Arkansas and Benton County.

Eldon owned and operated Long's Northwest Hitch Inc., located in Lowell since 1984.

He was the only man to serve two consecutive terms as mayor of Lowell for eight years (2011 through 2019).

He was an ordained minister of the gospel and served as youth pastor at Gum Springs Baptist Church in Siloam Springs and pastored Twelve Corners Baptist Church in Garfield for seven years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Leota Beard; and his grandson, Hunter Long.

Survived are his wife Pam Long, of Gentry whom he married Feb. 15, 1973; one son, Chris Long and his wife Greta, of Lowell; two daughters, Casey Reynolds and her husband Pete, of Gentry, and CeCe Malone and her husband Sam, of Gentry; two brothers, Dennis Long and his wife Twyla, of Decatur, and Tim Long, of Highfill; one sister, Tina Long of Highfill; and six grandchildren, Jackson, Samuel, Jaden, Jordan, Aubrey and Isaiah.

Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Fellowship Bible Church in the Worship Center.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Fellowship Bible Church of Northwest Arkansas with pastors Mickey Rapier, John Marquette and Charlie Foster officiating.

Interment will follow in Spring Creek Cemetery, Springdale.

Pallbearers will be Chris Long, Pete Reynolds, Sam Malone, Dean Bitner, Randy Harvey, Rick Mitchel, Darrell Gage and Donald McClure.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Long, Jackson Long, Jim Duffer and Luke Lucas.

James LeLand Mayfield

James LeLand Mayfield, 87, of Garfield, died Jan. 15, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Brightwater, to Pierce Howard Mayfield and Lucy Mae Voltz Mayfield.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and also served in the Arkansas National Guard. He served as the mayor of Pea Ridge. He retired from RTW after 30 years.

He enjoyed walking, trains and was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, JoAnn Putman Mayfield; second wife, Wilma Mayfield; and a sister, Betty Powell.

Survivors are two children, Diana Mayfield Broit of Garfield and Greg Mayfield of Garfield; a sister, Martha Stumps of St. James, Mo.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A private, family-only graveside service was held at Pratt Cemetery in Garfield with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pea Ridge National Military Park Foundation, Williams Hollow Farm Project, P.O. Box 925, Pea Ridge, Ark., 72751.

Winvell Ray Trussell

Winvell Ray Trussell, 83, of Pineville, Mo., died Jan. 20, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. He was born Oct. 19, 1938, in Memphis, Texas, to Varse Trussell and Annie Nathan Cassle Trussell.

He served in the U.S. Marines and later moved to this area in 2003 to make his home. He worked for General Motors as a Union representative retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed racing and building hot rods, shooting guns, dancing, collecting hat pins and joking with people. He was a Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jerry Young.

Survivors are his children, Raymond Trussell and wife Donna of Ft. Worth, Texas, Donna Murray of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Kenneth Trussell and wife Christine of Pineville, Mo.; a sister, Myrna Dickey of Canyon, Texas; the mother of his children, Jo Ann Trussell of Pineville Mo.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

