Hawks fall to Bobcats, Saints

The Blackhawks came out cold in the first quarter in the home game against the Berryville Bobcats. They could not recover in the loss to the Bobcats.

The East-leading Bobcats took early charge of the game as Berryville won 58-34.

Berryville 58, Pea Ridge 34

The Hawks' defense held the guests to just 11 points in the first quarter, but the offense could only came up with a solitary field goal by sophomore Austin James as the hosts trailed 11-2.

The Hawks' offense limbered up considerably in the second quarter, scoring 13 points. However, the 'Cats managed to score 17, thus adding 4 points to the Hawks' halftime deficit of 28-15. Freshman James Bledsoe scored a pair of field goals along with a trey to revive the Hawks' offense. Sophomore Josh Turner pumped through a pair of goals with junior Bric Cates adding another.

The third quarter saw the Bobcats salt the gamer away with an offensive explosion that nearly doubled their lead as they went into the final period with an imposing 47-22 lead. The Hawks got single goals from Cates and junior Evan Anderson with senior Jared Brewer ripping a trey to provide the offense.

The Hawks upped their scoring in the fourth, racking up 12 points to shave a point off the lead. Berryville entered the period enjoying a 25-point lead, allowing them to cruise to the victory. Turner, junior J.J. Beck, and junior Brittin Gamel all recorded 3-balls in the period with Bledsoe adding a bucket and sophomore Luke Baker a free throw.

Bledsoe led the Hawks; scoring with 9, followed by Turner 7, Cates 4, Brewer 3, Beck 3, Gamel 3, James 2, Anderson 2, and Baker 1.

Shiloh Christian 45, Pea Ridge 27

Shiloh Christian pulled away from Pea Ridge in the first half and went on to win its first 4A-1 Conference game of the season by defeating the Blackhawks in Springdale Friday, Jan. 21.

The Saints (4-13, 1-4) led 11-2 after one quarter, then outscored Pea Ridge 15-4 in the second quarter for a 26-6 halftime cushion.

Bric Cates had 15 to lead Pea Ridge (8-14, 2-5). J.C. Philip had 12 points to lead Shiloh, while Connor Menifee added 11.

Sophomore Blackhawk Josh Turner, No. 23, shoots for a basket Tuesday, Jan. 18.



Blackhawk sophomore Austin James, No. 24, attempts to block a Berryville player.



Freshman James Bledsoe, No. 25, prepares for a long shot Tuesday in Blackhawk Arena against the Berryville Bobcats.



Blackhawk junior Evan Anderson, No. 40, prepares to shoot Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Blackhawk Arena.



Blackhawk junior Evan Anderson, No. 40, shoots a basket Tuesday, Jan. 18.



Junior Bric Cates, No. 5, leaps for a shot Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the game against the Berryville Bobcats.



Blackhawk Bric Cates, No. 5, works past a Berryville player.

