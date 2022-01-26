Benton County Jail

Wednesday, Jan. 19

5:18 a.m. Jessica Williams, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, hold for out-of-state

12:41 p.m. Jason Vincent Santifer, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving 90 days

Thursday, Jan. 20

8:56 p.m. Caleb Dale Stevens, 30, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of a protection order

Friday, Jan. 21

11:13 p.m. Zachary Micaeal Dixon, 20, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; warrant from Benton County

Monday, Jan. 24

3:09 a.m. Shivani Bhardwaj, 24, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2, meth/cocaine; driving with suspended/revoked license; two failure to appear warrants from Benton County