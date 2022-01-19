School hires custodians

Work on renovating the multi-purpose facility weight room progressed well over the winter break, according to assistant Kevin Ramey, who said "as much as was humanly possible" was done.

"We're waiting on glass to arrive and on HVAC to arrive," he told School Board members at the regularly-scheduled School Board meeting Monday, Jan. 10.

He said several projects progressed including replacing panels that blew off the gym at the Intermediate School before the winter break.

In responding to a question from board member Sandy Button, superintendent Keith Martin said the costs for the high school have not been finalized a their are still some issues to be corrected before the final cost is determined.

Martin said he plans a meeting on Jan. 25 with Dr. Tony Prothro, executive director of the Arkansas School Board Association, to discuss the new School Board to be created with the new zoning required by the state.

In other business, the board approved:

• Resignation of Evan Rollans, junior high teacher; and Maria Jiminez, high school evening custodian; and

• Hiring Brittany Sebolt, evening custodian, Primary School; Catalina Rios, evening custodian, high school; Ashley Radtke, library aide, PRIS; Heather Howard, ALE aide, Primary school; and Melinda Lewis, evening custodian, junior high.

• Accepted the evaluation of superintendent Keith Martin and extended his contract for a year.