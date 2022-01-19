Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 3

Thursday, Jan. 20, 1972

The extensive cavern that exists beneath some of Pea Ridge may become a tourist attraction, according to W.C. Eakin of Odessa, Texas, the new owner of the cave.

Two more candidates filed for the March 14 school election. They are Jim L. Schumacher of Bentonville and L.C. Barnett Jr. of near Gateway.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jack Musteen took issue with a statement made by Fire Chief Harold Hurd that the city's new firetruck would not be used outside the city limits. Hurd said he understood that the Arkansas Inspection and Rating Bureau required the truck to remain inside the city limits for the Class 8 insurance ratings now believed to have been met by the city.

Basketball sweetheart Jean Brown was crowned at the basketball homecoming game last week.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1982

Immediately upon receipt of the letter from the Environmental Protection Agency threatening to take away the grant to Pea Ridge for its sewer project, the consulting engineers were on the phone to EPA and said they feel confident the funds will not be recalled.

After a three- and a half-hour executive session, called for personnel matters, Pea Ridge City Council took no action Thursday. When Mayor Lester Hall announced the executive session and asked all except council and the city attorney to leave the room, he said it would be for discussion of personnel matters.

Two male juveniles (ages 13 and 14) were arrested for breaking and entering the vacant Dennis Schell building, formerly a gas station. According to city marshal Loyd Pifer, the boys were attempting to warm the building and themselves using a gallon paint can with gasoline for fuel.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 3

Thursday, Jan. 23, 1992

The Pea Ridge School board heard presentations Monday from three agencies that specialize in pre-school education programs. The School Board members plan to introduce one of the programs to the school district.

The Pea Ridge City Council reappointed Don Heller last week to a five-year term on the Planning Commission. In other business, GTE representative Mike Yarberry told the council that the new phone system will have 10 lines with five of these for the Police Department.

An evaluation team representing the North Central Association visited the Pea Ridge School campus last week leaving the administration confident that the school is on track for accreditation. The visit was the second this school year by a team assessing the school's prospects for accreditation by the North Central Association.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 3

Wednesday, Jan.16, 2002

Ken Willis is understandably proud of his eighth-grade algebra students. These eighth-graders are the best of the best, chosen to take a high school level course while still in middle school.

The cookies are coming. After a year of not being able to get these delicious cookies, it looks like cookie time again. The Girl Scouts of Pea Ridge will begin taking orders on Jan. 18.

Pea Ridge's new superintendent of schools -- Dr. Virgil Freeman, from Wright City, Mo. -- attended Monday night's School Board meeting.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012

Twins Samual and Cooper Tillman, and their elder brother, Jackson, held triplet kids. The goat project i the dream of Cooper. the Boer-Nubian cross kids were three of the 11 young goats the Tillmans' goats have borne recently.

Nearly 50 soldiers were treated to home-cooked lunches by city officials and were welcomed by City Clerk Sandy Button. The soldiers had spent the morning in training exercises as part of the Senior Leadership Course at the Pea Ridge National Military Park. They are stationed at Camp Robinson.

Moving forward in the search for a school superintendent, Pea Ridge School Board members approved recommendations from Dr. Paul Hewitt, who was hired to assist int he search.