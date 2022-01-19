Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Jan. 24

Breakfast: pancake on a stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: pulled pork, baked beans, cole slaw, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: super donut, Yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: bean & beef burrito w/ cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole grain roll, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Jan. 28

Breakfast: apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy's pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Adults — $3.75