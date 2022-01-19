Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Jan. 24
Breakfast: pancake on a stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: pulled pork, baked beans, cole slaw, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Breakfast: super donut, Yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: bean & beef burrito w/ cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole grain roll, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy's pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Adults — $3.75