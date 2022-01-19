Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, Dec. 31

7:21 p.m. While on patrol, police saw a female with a child standing in the northbound lane of It'll Do Road waving. As a result of the investigation, police received an affidavit of probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Kyle Rhea Kallstrom, 31, Pineville, Mo., in connection with felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; third degree domestic battering; and driving while intoxicated.

Saturday, Jan. 1

4:13 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Ash Court in reference to a suspicious person involving a female, with blood on her face, beating on the door of the house. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Trey T. Dannels, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery. The female was transported to the hospital.

2:30 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Zoe Renea Foster, 26, Bentonville, in connection with driving on a suspended license. Foster was also served a warrant by Little Flock Police.

4:49 p.m. Police received information about a person smoking marijuana in a vehicle parked on the west side of Walmart Neighborhood Market. As a result of the investigation, police cited Jonathan Alexander Compion, 38, Powell, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

7:45 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Kayla Marie Everett, 38, Pea Ridge, in connection with imprudent driving; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and served a Pea Ridge warrant for contempt failure to pay fines and costs.

Friday, Jan. 7

4:28 p.m. A business owner reported theft of tires. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday, Jan. 8

12:29 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Melinda Nmn McDowell, 59, Garfield, in connection with driving on a suspended driver license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was towed.

9:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to Whitfield Drive for a suspicious circumstance involving a resident receiving threatening texts from an unknown person.