Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

November 2021
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^4^9^87
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^0^1^21
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^14^18^177
Alarm^3^11^77
Vicious animal / bite^3^5^29
Animal call^28^13^227
Assault/ battery^1^1^14
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^3^20
Breaking or entering^0^15^29
Burglary^5^0^36
Business check^0^0^4
Civil call^4^4^88
Commercial fire alarm^0^1^3
Criminal mischief^2^1^31
Death investigation^1^1^9
Disturbance^13^13^136
Emergency message^0^0^1
Environmental^1^0^4
Extra patrol^305^341^3390
Follow up^37^34^307
Fraud/ forgery^0^5^55
Gun shots^0^1^10
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^1
Informational^37^48^435
Investigation^0^1^9
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^1
Lost/found property^2^6^54
Missing person adult^1^1^7
Missing person juvenile^3^8^39
Motorist assist^3^4^30
MVC w/entrapment^0^1^4
MVC w/injury^5^0^23
MVC wo/injury^12^19^135
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^8^6^46
Other^8^2^35
Overdose^0^0^4
Prowler^0^1^7
Public assist^9^4^66
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^0^3^12
Reckless driver^14^16^158
Residential structure fire^0^0^1
Road hazard^6^6^36
Sex offender investigation^1^0^10
Stolen vehicle^0^0^9
Suspicious circumstance^14^25^182
Theft^4^8^54
Threats^5^2^68
Traffic stop^230^343^2898
Trespassing^2^7^42
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^13
Unlock^0^0^11
Warrant service/felony^0^3^18
Warrant service/misdemeanor^52^44^568
Welfare check^11^22^166
Total^852^1057^9,897
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^8^149
Warnings-^5^30
Warrant arrests-^52^568
City ordinance-^5^49
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^30^422
Warnings-^196^2,436
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^4^40
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^5^48
Warrant arrests-^0^18
Agency Assists^5^128
New Cases^93^1,083
Traffic Stops^230^2,898