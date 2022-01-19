Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report January 19, 2022 at 9:18 a.m.

November 2021

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^4^9^87

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^0^1^21

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^14^18^177

Alarm^3^11^77

Vicious animal / bite^3^5^29

Animal call^28^13^227

Assault/ battery^1^1^14

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^3^20

Breaking or entering^0^15^29

Burglary^5^0^36

Business check^0^0^4

Civil call^4^4^88

Commercial fire alarm^0^1^3

Criminal mischief^2^1^31

Death investigation^1^1^9

Disturbance^13^13^136

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^1^0^4

Extra patrol^305^341^3390

Follow up^37^34^307

Fraud/ forgery^0^5^55

Gun shots^0^1^10

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^1

Informational^37^48^435

Investigation^0^1^9

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^1

Lost/found property^2^6^54

Missing person adult^1^1^7

Missing person juvenile^3^8^39

Motorist assist^3^4^30

MVC w/entrapment^0^1^4

MVC w/injury^5^0^23

MVC wo/injury^12^19^135

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^8^6^46

Other^8^2^35

Overdose^0^0^4

Prowler^0^1^7

Public assist^9^4^66

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^0^3^12

Reckless driver^14^16^158

Residential structure fire^0^0^1

Road hazard^6^6^36

Sex offender investigation^1^0^10

Stolen vehicle^0^0^9

Suspicious circumstance^14^25^182

Theft^4^8^54

Threats^5^2^68

Traffic stop^230^343^2898

Trespassing^2^7^42

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^13

Unlock^0^0^11

Warrant service/felony^0^3^18

Warrant service/misdemeanor^52^44^568

Welfare check^11^22^166

Total^852^1057^9,897

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^8^149

Warnings-^5^30

Warrant arrests-^52^568

City ordinance-^5^49

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^30^422

Warnings-^196^2,436

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^4^40

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^5^48

Warrant arrests-^0^18

Agency Assists^5^128

New Cases^93^1,083

Traffic Stops^230^2,898

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT