OPINION: NFL playoffs down to eight teams -- almost

The National Football League playoff eliminated five teams this past weekend, with only home-standing Dallas Cowboys getting upset at home, 23-17, by the San Francisco 49ers.

In the Dallas game, they fell behind 23-7 by the end of the third but could not score enough at the end to overcome their deficit.

That was a common theme with most all the winners breaking out ahead and building big leads then just cruising to the finish line.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay poured it on the Eagles early running out to a 31-0 lead. Philly came back with 15 points in the fourth but it wasn't enough as they lost 31-15. In that game, former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts actually out threw future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady 244 yards to 243.

Cincinnati got up on Las Vegas early and just kept ahead all day in their 26-19 victory which was played on Saturday. On Saturday, the Patriots who are not the team they were with Brady at their helm, was pounded by the Buffalo Bills 47-17. Buffalo led at the half 27-3.

The game that most of the locals around the Ridge was interested in was the Kansas City Chiefs/Pittsburgh Steelers game. The game started slowly with the defenses holding sway until the middle of the second quarter. Steeler J.J. Watt picked up a Chiefs' fumble and ran it back for the game's first score. The Chiefs were heavily out gaining the Steelers in yardage but all of a sudden, they were losing.

The defensive touchdown served as a smack to the Chiefs' heads as they rared up and punched through three touchdowns in the last few minutes of the second period to take a 21-7 lead at the half, then quickly scored twice in the third quarter to jump ahead 35-7 to take total control of the game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wound up with 404 yards on 30 of 39 pass completions and five touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce also threw for a score in what the TV announcer described as a "Backyardigans" play.

Personally, I enjoyed Mahome's under handed scoring pass in the second period.

The AFC and NFC semifinals are next week with Kansas City (13-5) hosting the Buffalo Bills (12-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) going to the top seed Tennessee Titans (12-5).

In the NFC, defending champ Tampa Bay (14-4) will be hosting San Francisco (11-7) next week. This past Mondays' game was to see the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) host the Arizona Cardinals 11-6). The winner of that game will be playing the top seed Green Bay Packers (13-4) next week.

4A-1 Conference season nears midway point

With a flurry of district activity last week, the 4A-1 West and 4A-1 East are roughly halfway through their conference season.

Farmington's boys and girls seems thus far to be the cream of the 2022 crop as both teams are the top-ranked teams in 4A with the girls heavy favorites to win this year's championships.

The Blackhawks were to play Berryville Tuesday evening and will be taking on Shiloh Friday. Other Tuesday matchups included Prairie Grove/Huntsville, Farmington/Gravette and Shiloh/Harrison. Friday, Shiloh hosts Pea Ridge, with Gentry taking on Huntsville, Prairie Grove battling Berryville and Harrison tipping it off with Gravette.

Girls

4A-West Division

1. Farmington^5-0

^ Gentry^5-0

3. Gravette^3-1

4. Pea Ridge^2-3

5. Prairie Grove^0-5

4A-1 East Division

1. Harrison^2-2

2. Huntsville^2-4

3. Berryville^0-3

4. Shiloh^0-3

Boys

4A-1 West Division

1. Farmington^5-0

2. Prairie Grove^3-2

3. Gravette^2-2

4. Pea Ridge^2-3

^ Gentry^2-3

4A-1 East Division

1. Berryville^3-1

2. Harrison^2-2

3. Huntsville^1-3

4. Shiloh^0-4

Girls

4A-1 Overall record

1. Gentry^19-0

2. Farmington^19-1

3. Gravette^11-7

4. Pea Ridge^11-9

5. Prairie Grove^8-7

6. Shiloh^9-8

7. Harrison^5-9

8. Huntsville^7-9

9. Berryville^5-7

Boys

4A-1 Overall record

1. Farmington^18-1

2. Berryville^15-4

3. Gravette^12-7

4. Gentry^12-8

5. Harrison^9-8

6. Huntsville^6-5

7. Prairie Grove^7-9

8. Pea Ridge^8-12

9. Shiloh^3-13

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]