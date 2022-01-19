Obituaries for the Jan. 19, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Kevin Charles Felgenhauer

Kevin Charles Felgenhauer, Sr., 68, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 11, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Nov. 6, 1953, in Blue Island, Ill., to Charles Frederick Felgenhauer and Doris Lucille Zinser Felgenhauer.

Kevin loved to be at the farm, riding his tractors. His world was his three grandchildren, and when he wasn't with his family he was a respected developer/builder having completed nine residential subdivisions in Pea Ridge, plus two more still under construction. He was a workaholic, who cared about people and touched many lives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife, of 26 years, Linda Felgenhauer; two children, Kevin Felgenhauer II and wife Jasmine of Centerton, Ark., and Tracy Mayer of Bentonville, Ark.; two brothers, (eldest brother and best friend) Randy Felgenhauer and his wife Kathy of Huntley, Ill., and Craig Felgenhauer of Manteno, Ill.; a sister, Laurie Redlinger and husband John of Rolling Meadows, Ill.; and three beloved granddaughters (the loves of his life), Scarlett Mayer, Kyrsten and Kacy Felgenhauer.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in the church.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge, Ark., with Pastor Melvin Waters officiating.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Bentonville City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Marianne Smith

Marianne Smith, 74, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 11, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Sept. 20, 1947, in Germany to Karl Schaefer and Maria Geffert.

She moved from Germany in 1967 to the area to make her home. She loved walking her dog "Writer," loved reading her Bible, Christmas movies, board games and above all her family. She attended Ekklesia Church in Rogers, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Morris Smith; and her son, Karl Smith.

Survivors are a son, James Smith Jr. and wife, Linda Ashworth Smith of Franklinville, N.C.; a daughter, Christina Hartmann of Germany; siblings, Josef Schaefer, Gabi Holzner, Hans Ludwig and Lioba Meier; and five grandchildren, Jeremy Smith and wife Beth, Trenton Smith, Matt Smith, Taylor Smith and Hanna Smith .

There is no visitation scheduled.

Graveside service is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Pea Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.