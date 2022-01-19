Lady Hawks defeat Lady Tigers by 1 point

Pea Ridge 49, Prairie Grove 48

The Lady Blackhawks were rolling out of the gate, cruising to a 29-16 halftime lead, but a big Tiger comeback in the second half nearly caught Pea Ridge. The girls from the Ridge held on to take a 49-48 decision Friday, Jan. 7.

The teams fought on even terms in the first quarter, with the Hawks ending the period with a tenuous 1-point lead at 10-9. Bella Cates ripped a trey and dropped in another goal to spark the offense. Leah Telgemeier also came up with a pair of goals with Sydney Spears converting a free throw to complete the scoring.

The Hawks sent off in the second period, racing past the host team 19-7 to build a fairly strong halftime lead. Six separate Hawk athletes scored in the blitz, led by Spivey's two 3-pointers. Wright dropped in a goal and free throw with Makayla Humphrey nailing shots from downtown. Cates and Dayberry rounded out the scoring with a bucket apiece.

Spivey provided most of the offense in the third period, throwing down a pair of treys with Cates and Spears hitting regular field goals. Spears added a free toss. However, the Tigers were picking it up, scoring 16 points to shrink the Hawk advantage to 40-32 going into the final quarter.

Prairie Grove kept their offense moving, scoring 16 more points to take the game all the way to the wire, but the Hawks had just enough offense and defense to take the game by a singe point 49-48. Wright came up big with a double score in the period, with Telgemeier scoring a field goal and free throw with Cates converting two of two from the line to set the final score.

Cates and Spivey led the scoring with 12 each, while Telgemeier and Wright were next with 7 points each. Brown, Humphrey, Spears had 3 points each with Dayberry finishing with 2

Hawks lose overtime battle to Prairie Grove 56-55

The Hawks lost a roller coaster game with the Prairie Grove Tigers Friday, Jan. 7, leading the first, trailing at half, tying the third, winning the fourth quarter to send it into overtime where the Hawks lost 6-5, and thus the game.

It was raining 3s on the Tigers in the first period, with Josh Turner nailing three and Austin James gunning through two more. James' free throw rounded it out with the Hawks on top 16-13 after one quarter.

It was Prairie Grove's turn to light up the scoreboard and they did just that, racking up 17 points while the Hawks had cooled off, scoring but 9 in the period. The Tiger rally propelled the host team into the break with a 30-25 lead. Brewer scored the only trey for the Hawks in the second, with Adams and Turner scoring goals, and Cates ripping two from the line.

Nothing was settled in the third with both teams scrambling on defense, limiting each other to just 8 points in the period, Cates scored half of that with a bucket and free throws with Adams scoring a goal and Turner converting two free tosses.

Loyd's Hawks came back in the fourth, using five scorers to rally back and tie the score to push the game into overtime. James, Brewer and Bledsoe all hit long balls in the fourth with James adding a goal and Brewer hitting two free throws. Cates and Anderson hit solo goals to add in the rally to force overtime.

It was a fight to the finish with the Tigers coming out on top by outscoring the Hawks 6-5 in the overtime period. Brewer's trey and James' regular goal was all Pea Ridge could muster as they lost their first conference game of the year.

James was the leading scorer with 14, followed by Brewer 11, Turner 10, Cates 8, Adams 4, Bledsoe 3 and Anderson 2.