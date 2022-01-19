Lady Blackhawks fend off Prairie Grove rally

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge pulled off a 1-point, 49-48, road win at Prairie Grove on Friday, Jan. 7, when sophomore Lady Blackhawk Leah Telegemier made one-of-two free throws with 12 seconds remaining.

Pea Ridge held onto the lead picking up an important 4A-1 Conference girls basketball victory when the Lady Tigers couldn't score on their last possession.

Early defensive stops by the Lady Blackhawks proved crucial in deciding the outcome. Junior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears had a steal and sophomore Lady Blackhawk Mia Dayberry a blocked shot as Pea Ridge took an early 6-2 lead.

Senior Lady Blackhawk Lauren Wright denied Prairie Grove a chance to tie the game with Pea Ridge leading 6-4 when she blocked a fast-break layup attempt by the Lady Tigers' Trinity Dobbs out-of-bounds. A couple of possessions later, Wright recovered in time to block a 3-point shot when Dobbs thought she was open on the right wing. That prevented Prairie Grove from increasing a slim 7-6 lead.

Wright recorded her third block at the 9:18 mark of the second quarter when she rotated over to shut off a drive. Pea Ridge took a 12-10 lead when senior Lady Blackhwk Mikayla Humphrey hit a trey from the left corner beginning a Lady Blackhawk run that put them ahead 17-12 when Dayberry also blocked a driving shot and wrestled away the rebound with 3:19 to go in the first half. At the other end, senior Lady Blackhwk Paige Brown sank a 3-pointer extending the lead to 20-12.

Junior Lady Blackhawk Jayden Spivey nailed back-to-back trifectas including a buzzer beater as the Lady Blackhawks opened up a 13-point advantage to close out the first half.

Prairie Grove fought back from a 29-16 halftime deficit in Tiger Arena although Pea Ridge led 37-25 on another Spivey 3 on the wing with 4:13 showing in the third. Prairie Grove out-scored Pea Ridge 32-20 over the second half and the Lady Tigers clawed their way back into the contest getting 11 points from Lexie Henry in the third. The score was 40-32 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter Prairie Grove orchestrated a 16-8 run to forge a 48-48 tie before Telegemier hit a free throw with 12 seconds showing. She missed the second free throw, but Pea Ridge held on as Prairie Grove missed a last-second shot.

Senior Lady Blackhawk Bella Cates led the Lady Blackhawks with 12 points.

Dobbs scored 20 and Henry 13 for Prairie Grove.

Boys fell to Tigers in overtime

Prairie Grove 56, Pea Ridge 55 (Overtime)

Pea Ridge^16^9^8^17^5^--^55

Prairie Grove^13^17^8^12^6^--^56