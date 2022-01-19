Hawks fall to Pioneers on the road

GENTRY -- The Lady Blackhawks fell to the Gentry Lady Pioneers in Gentry Friday, Jan. 14.

The Lady Pioneers won by single digits for the fourth time in the past two weeks with a 44-38 victory over Pea Ridge on Friday night in 4A-1 Conference action at Pioneer Gymnasium.

The 6-point decision matches the biggest margin of victory for Gentry (19-0, 5-0) in its past four games. The Lady Pioneers, however, almost watched a 13-point lead slip away over the final 3 minutes.

"We have to figure it out," Gentry Coach Toby Tevebaugh said. "I think some of it is we need to work on some of those situations in practice. We're young, and when a team starts gambling and going all out, we need to understand how to execute against that."

Gentry appeared to be in control when it went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter and turned a 1-point lead into a 41-28 cushion with 2:58 remaining after Alyssa McCarty hit back-to-back layups. Pea Ridge (11-9) had hit only one 3-pointer at that point, but the Lady Blackhawks hit three in a row as part of a 10-0 run and pulled within 41-38 on sophomore Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier's 3 with 35 seconds remaining.

Pea Ridge then had a chance to tie the game after it forced a turnover, but Telgemeier couldn't get another 3-pointer to fall. McCarty then hit a free throw to make it a 4-point game with 17.6 seconds left, and Brynn Cordeiro hit two more with 5.4 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

"I thought we had the game under control," Tevebaugh said. "But give credit to Pea Ridge. They made some plays that they had to make, and we didn't execute. At our last timeout, I told our girls that no matter what happens we figure this out and get it done, and we did."

Shelby Still proved instrumental in Gentry's first offensive charge as she scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter. Her points were part of a 13-2 run that gave the Lady Pioneers a 27-16 lead with 2:16 left in the third quarter.

Pea Ridge then scored the next 10 points and pulled within 27-26 after sophomore Mia Dayberry's 3-pointer with 7:40 remaining. Still then ended the run with a 3-pointer and sparked Gentry's final offensive run.

"Still's a heck of a player," Tevebaugh said. "She has struggled lately, but I saw something midway in the third quarter against Prairie Grove like a light switch came on in her. She's played really well since then, so I think her confidence is built back up. And she can score!"

McCarty added 12 points and was the only other player in double digits for Gentry, which won't play again until Friday against Huntsville. Senior Lauren Wright finished with 13 for Pea Ridge.

GENTRY -- Pea Ridge Blackhawks last a first-quarter lead to the Gentry Pioneers as they fell 43-41 in Pioneer Gymnasium Friday, Jan. 14.

Gentry's Garrison Jackson's bucket with 3:41 remaining put Gentry ahead to stay as the Pioneers outlasted Pea Ridge during 4A-1 Conference action Friday night in Pioneer Gymnasium for a 43-41 win.

Pea Ridge was leading in the first quarter, then the Pioneers fought their way back in the second and third quarters to make it a neck-and-neck race during the final quarter of play against the visiting Blackhawks.

Blackhawk junior Bric Cates hit back-to-back buckets within a 25-second span to give Pea Ridge (8-12, 2-3) a 41-39 lead with 4:55 remaining, but it turned out to be the last points the Blackhawks scored. Jackson hit a free throw to make it a 1-point game before his bucket then put Gentry ahead.

Gentry's Jonathan Corter hit a free throw with 21.6 seconds left to give the Pioneers a 2-point cushion, then Bart Walker stole an inbound pass with 3.4 seconds remaining to preserve Gentry's lead.

Walker finished with 19 points for Gentry, while Jackson added 14. Cates had 15 points for Pea Ridge while senior Jared Brewer chipped in 14.