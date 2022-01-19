Hawks entertain state's top-ranked 4A girls, boys teams

Farmington came to town last week boasting the state's top-ranked boys team as well as the top-ranked girls team and they left with victories, downing the Lady Hawks 53-29, with the Blackhawk boys getting out ahead early but falling late in a 38-29 setback.

Though losing both games, the Hawk defensive play was stellar. Coach Heath Neal's girls held the Lady Cardinals to nearly 20 points below their 72.1 points per game scoring average, with Trent Loyd's boys holding the Cards to a whopping 27 points below their 65.1 seasonal scoring average.

Farmington's girls' only loss to date (19-1) was to Winnsboro, Texas, the team that finished third in the Pea Ridge Holiday Tournament, an event won by the locals. The Cards boys' lone prior loss (18-1) was to 5A Siloam Springs.

Game summaries include:

Girls

Farmington 53, Pea Ridge 29

Farmington brought back four of last year's starters on a state runner-up team, adding a 6'2" sophomore super star move-in who has already signed a Razorback commitment. The Hawks gave the visitors fits on defense but could not solve Farmington's defense as they had difficulty getting good looks to shoot.

The Cards came out firing on all cylinders, jumping out to a 19-3 lead after one quarter of play. A lone free throw by senior Lauren Wright, with junior Sydney Spears scoring a bucket in close was to provide all the offense the Hawks could muster.

The second period was vastly different for the Hawks as the began to hit, upping their scoring to 13 points in the quarter, However, though scoring less, Farmington did come up with 16 points to push the visitors a bit further ahead by intermission, 35-16. Wright scored a couple of buckets in the uptick, with Leah Telgemeier nailing a pair of treys alongwith a solo 3-pointer by Mia Dayberry.

The Cards scored even less in the third quarter, being held to 14 points, but the Blackhawk could only come up with 5 points in the period. Paige Brown ripped a trey and Reagan Bleything converted a pair of free throws for the offense.

The Hawks made a small comeback in the fourth, outscoring the guests 8-4 but it was too little too late as Farmington took the win 53-29. Five girls scored in the period, with Wright, Telgemeier and Spears all scoring a bucket with Brown and Wright sinking free throws.

Telegemeier led the scoring with 8, followed by Wright's 7, Brown 4, Dayberry 3, Spears 3, Bleything 2 and Spivey 2.

Boys

Farmington 39, Pea Ridge 29

The Cardinals came into the game with glittering record and a top-ranking in the state, but the Hawks paid that no mind as they broke out ahead with great defense and enough offense to jump out to a 12-6 lead from the outset. Farmington had a huge second period which proved to be the difference, as the two teams scored the same in the first, third and fourth quarters altogether.

In the first quarter, Josh Turner cut loose with three baskets, with Jared Brewer dropping in a pair to go with Bric Cates' double free throws as the boys from the Ridge led 12-6.

The stunned Cards got to work in the second period, outscoring the Hawks 18-9 to go into the intermission with a slight 24-21 advantage. Brewer scoring twice within the arc to keep the Hawks close with Austin James hitting one behind the arc with Luke Baker also scoring from the field.

The third period was fought tooth and nail with scoring held to a minimum. The Cards managed to eke out a 7-5 scoring advantage in the period to enter the last quarter with a 31-26 lead. Cates and James scored goals in the period with Cates adding a single free throw.

The Hawks could sink but one shot in the final quarter, that being a trey shot by Brewer. Farmington was still stymied by the Hawks, only scoring 7 but it was enough to keep their conference record unblemished.

Brewer led the scoring with 11, followed by Turner with 6, Cates 5, James 5 and Baker 2.

Senior Lady Blackhawk Lauren Wright, No. 12, attempts a shot while guarded by Farmington players Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Blackhawk Arena.



Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, works her way up court trying to avoid a Farmington defender Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Blackhawk Arena.



Junior Lady Blackhawk Jadyn Spivey, No. 21, handles the ball working towards the basket in the game against Farmington Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Blackhawk Arena.

