Elliott signs to run at Pitt State

Patrick Elliott, a Pea Ridge High School senior, committed to run track at Pittsburg State University in Kansas this past week.

Elliott was an MVP for the 2021 4A State Champion Outdoor Track team, according to boys' head track coach Jason Upton.

"He did not get beat head to head in a single heat of the 100-meter dash last spring," Upton said. "Patrick was the 4A state champion in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash. He is also a 20-foot long jumper."

"Patrick's success is a direct result of his great work ethic and self motivation.

"He is a humble competitor and a quiet leader whose example inspires those around him," Upton said. "We are excited to have Patrick back for one more season, and we can't wait to see what he accomplishes as a Pitt State Gorilla!"