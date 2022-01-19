Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott signs to run at Pitt State

by Annette Beard | January 19, 2022 at 9:51 a.m.
Patrick Elliott, center, was joined by his parents, Dean and Sara Elliott, and brother, Cooper Elliott, to celebrate his signing a letter of intent to run track at Pittsburg State, Kansas. He plans to major in kinestheology, physical therapy. &quot;Probably go into the medical field and help others because I really like helping other people. It makes me feel good,&quot; Patrick said.

Patrick Elliott, a Pea Ridge High School senior, committed to run track at Pittsburg State University in Kansas this past week.

Elliott was an MVP for the 2021 4A State Champion Outdoor Track team, according to boys' head track coach Jason Upton.

"He did not get beat head to head in a single heat of the 100-meter dash last spring," Upton said. "Patrick was the 4A state champion in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash. He is also a 20-foot long jumper."

"Patrick's success is a direct result of his great work ethic and self motivation.

"He is a humble competitor and a quiet leader whose example inspires those around him," Upton said. "We are excited to have Patrick back for one more season, and we can't wait to see what he accomplishes as a Pitt State Gorilla!"

  photo  Patrick Elliott was joined by family and coaches Monday celebrating his signing to run track at ... Joining him were, front from left his brother, Cooper, mother, Sara, and father, Dean; and back row, coaches John King, Heather Wade and Jason Upton.
  

Print Headline: Elliott signs to run at Pitt State

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill
by The Associated Press
Biden says nation weary from COVID-19, but US in a better place
by The Associated Press
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
by The Associated Press
High court hears case involving painting stolen by Nazis
US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks, models say
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT