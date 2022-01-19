Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Dakota Edward Armbrister, 31, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Enamorado Walter C. Betancourt, 35, no drivers license or license expired, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Marshall W. Bobst, 35, furnishing alcohol to a minor, guilty

Sarah Bowers, 33, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Todd Douglas Bucher, 28, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Hunter A. Clark, 27, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Pamela Sue Daniels, 56, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Logan C. Frasier, 18, speeding, guilty

Chandler Mikenna Hesington, 26, speeding, guilty

Talor C. Holt, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Francisco Igueroa, 32, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Sydney Kay Leroy, 22, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Araena J. Long, 56, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Freddy Medina, 31, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Braden Allen Mincks, 18, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Gabriel Joseph Pellegrino, 28, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Chase Carlin Roy, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Grace Elizabeth Salmonsen, 19, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Kati Lynn Sharp, 29, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Jack Luther Tenney, 43, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Ricky Lee Vaughn, 62, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Steven Webb, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty