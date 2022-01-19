Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Dakota Edward Armbrister, 31, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Enamorado Walter C. Betancourt, 35, no drivers license or license expired, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Marshall W. Bobst, 35, furnishing alcohol to a minor, guilty
Sarah Bowers, 33, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Todd Douglas Bucher, 28, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Hunter A. Clark, 27, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Pamela Sue Daniels, 56, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Logan C. Frasier, 18, speeding, guilty
Chandler Mikenna Hesington, 26, speeding, guilty
Talor C. Holt, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Francisco Igueroa, 32, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Sydney Kay Leroy, 22, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Araena J. Long, 56, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Freddy Medina, 31, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Braden Allen Mincks, 18, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Gabriel Joseph Pellegrino, 28, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Chase Carlin Roy, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Grace Elizabeth Salmonsen, 19, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Kati Lynn Sharp, 29, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Jack Luther Tenney, 43, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Ricky Lee Vaughn, 62, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Steven Webb, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty