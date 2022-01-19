College news

Southern Arkansas University

MAGNOLIA -- Heather Maranda Cato earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the fall 2021 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List.

Cato is a freshman, undecided major from Pea Ridge.

A total of 554 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List.

Southern Arkansas University provides students the complete college experience in a caring environment of service, innovation, and community. With more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.

Central Methodist University

The office of Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2021 Dean's List.

Nearly 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester. Those include:

• Samual Reed Tillman, of Garfield, Ark., majoring in Exercise Science, Central Methodist University, Class of 2025.

Arkansas Tech University

Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2021 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,767 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2021. Included in the spring 2021 Dean's List are 776 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.

The members of the spring 2021 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List from northeast Benton County are:

Garfield

• Megan Joy Crawford (4.0)

• Maybre Marie See (4.0)

• Leala Anne Sorrell

Pea Ridge

• Kaitlyn Mychelle Box

• Chase Michael Duncan

• Reese A. Greene (4.0)

• Stephanie Kay Harris

• Anika Marie Holliday (4.0)

• Hayley Renee West

• Daniel Alan Wood

• Denver Travis Yates

University of Arkansas

Two former Pea Ridge students were named to the University of Arkansas Dean's list, which recognizes undergraduate students who achieve a 3.75 – 3.99 grade-point average for the term while completing at least 12 credit hours normally required for graduation.

They are:

• Clay Carrigan, Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Pea Ridge

• Rylie Hickman, Fulbright College of Arts & Science, Chemistry, Pea Ridge