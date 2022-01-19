City street names from soldiers in Battle of Pea Ridge

Editor's Note: The following is from Billie Jines' 1996 booklet, "The Streets of Pea Ridge." It has been updated to include new streets and those scheduled for future development. This is the second in a series of articles on the names of the streets of Pea Ridge.

In 1995, under the leadership of Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Ordinance No. 215 was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The street naming segment of the detailed ordinance made it mandatory to use the north-south for Union and east-west for Confederate names of combatants of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

Confederate names

• Hall Drive -- Turns west off of South Curtis Avenue just south of the Pea Ridge Emergency Services Building. It honors John Hall, Co. F, 22nd Arkansas. Hall survived the war; he drew a Confederate pension in Benton County after the war.

• Harris Street -- Crosses South Curtis Avenue and heads both east and west. This street name was selected by long-time city employee, Charles Hardy, to honor three brothers from here who fought at the Battle of Pea Ridge. They were George, John and Newton Harris. Documentation for their local battle connection came from the book, "The Empire Builders," the genealogy of the Harris family prior to and after locating in Pea Ridge Country in 1849. The book had been researched and published by Clarence A. Harris. Charles is one of many descendants of these men, who participated in the local battle.

• Hays Street -- Hays Street turns east off of Carr Street, passes Lyon and then circles south onto Price Street. Or turning west off of North Curtis Avenue onto Price Street, go one block and turn onto Hays, which circles back to the west after one block. It honors Capt. T.T. Hays, according to what the original committee told me in 1959. They said that Capt. Hays organized one of the first Confederate companies in Benton County. He was born in Alabama in 1825, and fought at Wilson's Creek, Mo., Pea Ridge and others. He surrendered at Marshall, Texas, in 1865.

• Hazelton Road -- Turns west off of Weston Street about midway between Slack Street and Pickens Road. As it heads due west, it travels but a short distance inside the city limits before becoming a county road. This street apparently does not honor a combatant of the Battle of Pea Ridge. None were found on any list by this name. A longtime resident of Hazelton Road said he understood that it was named for a neighbor who was named Hazel. She had remarried, following the death of her first husband, but upon obtaining her address now in another state, I got no reply to the letter I wrote asking if the tradition were true.

• Henry Little Circle -- Turns off of South Curtis Avenue at two locations, going east in both cases to form a circle. This street honors Col. Henry Little, who commanded the 1st Brigade Missouri Volunteers under Gen. Sterling Price at Pea Ridge. Later, he became a general and was killed at the Battle of Corinth, Miss., while commanding the First Division of Price's Army.

• Hickman Road -- Take Hayden Road north to Chapman Lane, and within a few yards, Hickman Road turns westward. Actually, it was 911 officials who named Hickman Road in honor of the only Hickman then living on the road, the late William "Bus" Hickman. Hickman Road only goes a short distance west from Chapman as it heads out into county road status. Even before that, though, it is not entirely within the city; it forms the city limits for that short distance. Thus, residents who one day build on that stretch will find this situation: those on the south side will be living within the city, while across the street, neighbors will be rural residents. Since its name already honors someone who lived after the Battle of Pea Ridge, no other honoree was sought from either of two known battle participants on the Confederate side by the name of Hickman.

• Hill Lane -- Leads from northern Weston Street eastward into the Pea Ridge Cemetery. It honors Col. J.F. Hill, who led the 16th Arkansas Infantry.

• Kelly Lane -- Turn east off of S. Curtis Avenue onto Carden Road. Cross Coler Drive, veer north and proceed eastward on Kelly Lane. This street honors Capt. Joseph Kelly of Kelly's Confederate Brigade. Kelly Lane leads to two residences.

• King Lane -- East off Weston Street by apartments north of the Little League Field. Was named for Col. George W. King of Arkansas' 22nd Infantry.

• Lane Drive -- Going west on McCulloch Street, pass the alley leading back to Pickens Road and then take either of the next two turnoffs to the right. These are both parts of Lane Drive, which makes a circle. Lane honors the name of Joseph R. Lane, Co. H, 4th Arkansas Infantry. He was reported to have been the son of J.F. and Catherine Ballenger Lane.

• Lee Town Road and Lee Town Drive -- Both of these streets, no doubt, keep alive the memory of a village virtually destroyed by the first day's fighting at the Battle of Pea Ridge. Lee Town Road goes east from the intersection of Arkansas Highways 72 and 94 (Curtis Avenue and Slack Street). Slack Street comes into Curtis Avenue from the west and upon reaching Curtis, joins it to head northward. Across Curtis at that intersection, Slack becomes Lee Town Road. Traveling east, to the left are Smith and Davis streets, then reach the two parts of Lee Town Drive that forms a circle. Lee Town Road heads on toward the Pea Ridge National Military Park. It passes out of the city limits before it reaches the park, and it is stopped by another road or it would go to the old Lee Town site ahead.

• Lindsay Street -- West off of North Curtis Avenue, the first street north of the State Hwy. 94/72 (Curtis/Slack) intersection; goes one block to Carr Street. Lindsay -- or Lindsey -- honors Flavius J. Lindsay, who served as assistant surgeon with Rains and Price at the Battle of Pea Ridge. He was born at Warsaw, Mo., to Felix G. and Eliza Ann Northington Lindsay or Lindsey -- spelling of name varies.

• Lucas -- or Lucus Lane -- A short street that turns left (west) off of Hayden Road (State Hwy. 265) a short distance before it reaches the Missouri state line. It was named for Capt. William Lucas or Lucus of Jackson's Missouri Battery. Although Hayden Road weaves in and out of the long, narrow strip of city limits up in that direction, Lucus Lane is mostly inside the city. Newcomers might not realize that at one time, the City of Pea Ridge annexed that narrow strip of land from its city limits to the state line, reportedly to make it possible for Pea Ridge to be able to sell gasoline at the same prices as Missouri. Hayden Road (State Hwy. 265) continues the length of that strip, sometimes within and sometimes just outside the city limits as it heads north. Both Lucas Lane and Gates Lane turn off to the left of the highway.

• McCulloch Street -- Turns west off of North Curtis Avenue one block south of Pickens Road and goes to Weston Street. Named for Brig. Gen. Benjamin McCulloch, the first of the three Confederate generals killed at the Battle of Pea Ridge. Gen. Mc-Culloch had been a Tennessee frontiersman, who went to Texas. He fought under Sam Houston at San Jacinto, was an Indian fighter with the Texas Rangers and served in the U.S. Congress. He was killed instantly on the morning of March 7, 1862, when shot through the heart. His body was returned for burial in Austin at the Texas State Cemetery.

• McIntosh Street -- A one-block long street turning east a block south of Pickens Road and going to North Davis Street. Honors another Confederate general, James McIntosh. He also died instantly from a shot on March 7; his death apparently occurred minutes after that of Gen. McCulloch. An 1849 West Point graduate, Gen. McIntosh led the cavalry brigade consisting of about 2,000 riders in the 3rd, 6th, 9th and 11th Texas Cavalry and the 1st Arkansas and 1st Texas Cavalry battalions. Although he was a Confederate, Gen. McIntosh was buried at the National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

• McNair Street -- Turns right off of Hayden Road before the first curve and is part of Ridgemoor Estates. It passes five street cuts and veers off to a cul-de-sac at the end. One of these streets McNair Street passes is McNair Place. McNair Street honors Col. Evander McNair, who was in charge of the 4th Arkansas Infantry in Gen. McCulloch's Division. Col. McNair was promoted to brigadier general later in the war.

• McRae Lane --Turns left (west) off of Clark Street and circles around to a residential neighborhood. Clark goes straight ahead at the fork, passing one residence before it, too, forks. One fork leads to Pea Ridge's sewer system, while the other fork ends at a residence a few hundred feet farther along. McRae was named for Col. Dandridge McRae, who led the Confederate's 21st Arkansas Infantry under Gen. McCulloch. He may also have led the 15th Infantry.

• Pace Lane -- Turns north at the east end of Carden Road. It honors two brothers, John H. Pace, 34th Arkansas, whocame to Benton County 30 years before the Battle of Pea Ridge with his parents, Christopher and Margaret Woods Pace, and his brother, Milton A. Pace, who was Co. F, 15th Arkansas. Milton drew a pension in Benton County after the war. It seems that John and Milton had brothers in the Civil War, but I failed to find any record of their having been in the Battle of Pea Ridge.

• Parks (nee Park) Circle -- A three-part street in Ridgemoor Estates. Take McNair Street off of Hayden Road (Ark. Hwy. 265) and two prongs of this circle will turn to the south. No Park participant could be located on either side of the battle. With two of the three parts of Park being Union and one being Confederate, it was decided to consider it a Confederate street, since there were participants named Parks on that side. The Pea Ridge Planning Commission had wanted to be able to simply add an "s" to Park, rather than change the entire name, which was forbidden by the street ordinance. Such a name would still make it easy to identify in the event of a 911 call. It was decided to name the street after Robert Calvin Parks and Thomas Jefferson Parks, both of whom served under Col. Stand Watie at the Battle of Pea Ridge.

• Patton Street -- Heads west from N. Curtis Avenue at Colliers' Drug and Bill 'n Dubs Furniture. It's part of the "old highway." The 1959 street-naming committee told me that it honored a young man who hid on a mountaintop and saw the battle, then joined on the Confederate side. The Patton family lived on the battlefield, between Big Mountain (now known as Elkhorn Mountain) and Little Mountain (Round Top) about two miles west of Elkhorn Tavern. Two of the Patton sons were in the battle, according to a descendant of one of them, Dr. James S. Garrett of Holden, Mo. He said they were Thomas William Patton, who commanded a company, and James Monroe Patton, who was Dr. Garrett's great-grandfather. It was his belief that Patton Street was named for T.W. Patton, his great-uncle.

• Pickens Road -- Runs east-west all the way through town, passing the downtown business section and school campus and becoming a county road at both the east and the west later. Here, again, two brothers, Cyrus L. Pickens and Robert A. Pickens, of the 34th Arkansas Infantry and the 15th Arkansas Infantry, respectively, lived on that road after the war. Cyrus L. was the judge for Pea Ridge for 31 years, and Robert A., at one time, was Benton County sheriff. Both were among the 100 original shareholders, who made possible the founding of the Bank of Pea Ridge in 1911.

• Pike Street -- A two-block-long one at the north end of Curtis Avenue, dead-end at the west and running into Clark Street behind the school campus at the east. It honors Brig. Gen. Albert J. Pike. General Pike led the Indian Brigade at the Battle of Pea Ridge. He was a colorful Arkansas teacher, poet, editor and a lawyer.

• Price Street -- Three blocks long, it goes from North Curtis Avenue to Carr Street and honors Major Gen. Sterling Price. Gen. Price is reported and documented to have been hit when a bullet went through his right arm below the elbow and hit him in the side, causing a contusion. This took place early on March 7, on the first day's fighting around Elkhorn Tavern. The general did not get off of his horse, staying put but having an aide bandage his arm with handkerchiefs. In fact, there he sits on his horse during the fighting on March 8 and again as the retreat is about to begin. These can be seen in paintings of the battle by Hunt P. Wilson, who was there. Price is seen with his right arm bandaged and him handling his horse with the left arm.

• Rains Street -- A one-block long street between South Curtis Avenue and South Davis Street. It is the second street south of Lee Town Road. Honors Brig. Gen. James S. Rains of the 8th Division Missouri State Guard.

• Sims Lane -- East off North Weston near West Pickens Road. It was named for Col. W.B. Sims, who led the 9th Texas Cavalry for the Confederacy.

• Slack Street is Arkansas Hwy. 72 West -- Heads west from Curtis Avenue. It honors the third general killed at the Battle of Pea Ridge, Brig. Gen. William Y. Slack, who led the 2nd Missouri Brigade. Gen. Slack had been seriously wounded the August before the Battle of Pea Ridge when he fought at the Battle of Wilson's Creek near Springfield. He had not completely recovered at the battle here. At Pea Ridge, a bullet struck him in the abdomen only inches from his earlier wound. Mortally wounded, he was carried to a field hospital at the tanyard and later moved to a farmhouse on Rollers Ridge near the present site of Gateway. There he died March 20, 1862, several days after the battle. He was buried in that area, but in 1880, his body was re-interred in the Confederate Cemetery at Fayetteville. His widow brought their two sons for the service. One son had only been six months old when his father had been killed, but was 18 years old when he came for the reburial at Fayetteville. There are two monuments on the Pea Ridge National Military Park, not including grave markers in Ford Cemetery. One of the two monuments bears the names of the generals killed at Pea Ridge: Mc-Culloch, McIntosh and Slack. Pea Ridge has a street that honors each of them.

• Stone Street -- Turns east off of North Curtis Avenue opposite the street named Patton, goes one block passing the Church of Christ as it heads to North Davis Street. Honors J.A. Stone, Co. K, 4th Arkansas.