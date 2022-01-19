Benton County Jail

Wednesday, Jan. 12

4:42 p.m. Jeremy Lemmer, 43, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, financial identity fraud

10:01 p.m. Alexis Reid, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving three days, concurrent

11:33 p.m. Mark Curtis Crigler, 41, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, theft by receiving; two possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); alter/change engine or other numbers; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office; hold for Faulkner County Sheriff's Office; hold for Dept. of community Corrections

Thursday, Jan. 13

5:48 p.m. Evelyn M. Comfort, 64, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

6:20 p.m. Veronica Lee Hittson, 46, Pea Ridge, by ?, four failure to appear warrants

Friday, Jan. 14

10:40 a.m. Roy Johnson Jr., 28, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, four failure to appear

11:52 p.m. Dakota House, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, theft of property; two failure to appear

Sunday, Jan. 16

4:22 p.m. April Dawn Frazier, 43, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear; two contempt of court

Monday, Jan. 17

4:53 a.m. Joshua Duane Clinton, 45, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, revocation of probation, hold for Dept. of Community Corrections