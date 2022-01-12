Student tutors sought to help others

This past spring, the Pea Ridge Community Library was awarded a national grant from the American Library Association: Libraries Transforming Communities initiative. Within the grant application, the PRCL proposed a student-led tutoring program hosted and funded by the library. Approved students from the high school would assist younger classmates with their coursework while also receiving volunteer hours from the library.

Teens who are interested in becoming a member of this essential team need to:

• Be 16-18 years of age and have permission from guardians;

• Be in good academic standing at Pea Ridge High School (3.0 GPA or higher);

• Have 5 hours a month to dedicate to tutoring younger children in our community; and

• Be comfortable working with younger children (ages 5-15).

Stop by the library to pick up an application.

Parents who are interested in signing their children up for tutoring should see the Library Facebook page for more information.

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is the media director of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.