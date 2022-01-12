Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 13, 1972

Mrs. Cecilia (Sally) Greene, who lives two miles east of Pea Ridge, became the first candidate for a position on the Pea Ridge School Board. School superintendent Andrew Widener said another candidate plans to file.

Candidates for the basketball homecoming are Karen Gilcrest, junior; Valarie Day, freshman; Rosemary Green, junior; Jean Brown, senior; Janice Yousey, sophomore; Linda Beard, sophomore; and Judi Tharp, senior.

A car-motorcycle accident was investigated by city marshal Al Koenke Thursday. It involved both a car and a motorcycle driven by high school students and happened on Pickens Road in front of the Dari Park Drive In. No injuries were reported.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1982

Temperatures in Pea Ridge country went below zero, water pipes froze and burst, meetings were postponed, school closed, people stayed home to handle their personal weather-related problems but some of the agencies normally hit hardest by severe weather reported unexpected quiet. Pea Ridge schools were closed Monday, superintendent Roy Roe said, because of frozen water pipes and a lack of heat in some parts of the building.

Fires kept area volunteers jumping in the last few days in Pea Ridge country, despite the bitter cold. Ten members of the Pea Ridge VFD responded to a call Sunday to a fire at the home of Lynn Fletcher, three miles east of town. The hay and brush fire was put out quickly.

Saturday morning was a busy one for Pea Ridge Police officer Ed McBryde, who handled two accidents in freezing weather.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 16, 1992

Construction has begun on a $346,000 bridge across Sugar Creek at Jacket, Mo., to replace a dilapidated one-lane, wooden bridge that was built more than 70 years ago. Beachner Construction Co. of St. Paul, Kan., began work on the bridge two weeks ago.

Pea Ridge High School's Scott Hi-Q team opened the season this morning as host to academic contestants from Prairie Grove and Decatur. Team members include Cristy Graham, Leyla Maloney, Sheila Hall, Denise Patterson, Jennifer Jones, Sharon Goates, Tina Poindexter, Belinda Robbins, Nathan Musteen and faculty advisers Pat Brashier and Wade Kniseley.

The Pea Ridge United Fund topped its campaign goal by $800, said general campaign chairman Carmen Snyder.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2002

After undergoing heart bypass surgery Dec. 1, Tom Norwood Norwood, who has spent his life helping others, wants to teach people about avoiding severe heart damage through his own example. At 47, Norwood is not overweight and appears youthful and healthy -- not your typical candidate for cardiac problems. However, he has a family history of heart trouble from his father's side of the family.

The Pea Ridge City Council will read Water Department ordinances and discuss the city's Two-Ton water contract at its regular meeting Tuesday in the City Hall council room.

The snow came a little late for a white Christmas, but Sunday night freezing rain and then snow managed to make the roads slick Monday morning. School superintendent Roy Norvell was up at 4 a.m. to assess the roads and determined to call off school.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2012

Pea Ridge residents no longer have to rely on weather conditions from Bentonville or Rogers but can access local weather thanks to a weather station installed on the roof of the Pea Ridge High School gym. The weather station, purchased by the school district, and a camera, donated by KNWA TV, were erected Thursday, Jan. 5, under the watchful eye of teacher Mark Laster.

There are many animals at Oak View Animal Clinic, but there was a surprise when employees came to work about daybreak and found Charley, a black and white hound mix chained to a table near the back door with a note stapled to his collar that he be found a home.